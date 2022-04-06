Hasabro. Photo / Race Images

The immediate future for Hasabro has been locked in, but the longer-term options are cause for consideration for connections.

Trained by Andrew Carston for Albert Bosma's Go Racing syndication company, the six-year-old will run in Saturday's Easter Cup (1600m) on his home track at Riccarton, ahead of the Canterbury Gold Cup (2000m).

Hasabro has won eight races, including multiple black-type wins, and has risen to a prohibitive place in the handicap with placement in suitable races becoming increasingly difficult.

"I'm in constant contact with Albert regarding that and that's the reason we brought him home for the Gold Cup at weight-for-age, that's his main aim," Carston said.

"Saturday is not ideal as he's got 5kg more than any horse in the race, but I am really happy with him and he's probably earned his rating."

The Queensland winter carnival is an option, although targets there have yet to be seriously looked at.

"I am a little bit mindful of the preparation he has already had, he's been up for a while and I will be guided by his next two runs," Carston said. "Queensland is still definitely on the table, he's won at 1200m to a mile so he's pretty versatile, and we'll see what happens."

Hasabro will carry 61kg on Saturday, having already won twice this campaign under 60kg, and goes into the race off the back of a strong effort for fourth in the Group 1 Otaki WFA Classic (1600m).

"He just missed away and he ended up in the worst part of the track, but his run had plenty of merit and we were very happy," Carston said. "We brought him home for a freshen-up with 10 or 12 days in the paddock with these two races in mind."

The stable will also be represented in the Easter Cup by Pullyoursocksup, who finished sixth at her most recent appearance in the South Island Breeders' Stakes (1600m).

"She definitely deserves her place in the field and could do with a shower or two of rain, but she gets in on the minimum and has a good barrier and that helps a lot," Carston said. "If she was to run in the top three then the bit of black-type would be perfect for her. Her last run was good on a firm track from a wide gate."

- NZ Racing Desk