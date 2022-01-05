Racing: Harness driver's hilarious insight into raceday

Zachary Butcher has given a hilarious and revealing insight to his approach to driving in race.

Michael Guerin is the racing editor for the NZHerald.

Star New Zealand horseman Zachary Butcher knows how to stay cool in the heat of racing battle, and he finds singing helps.

Butcher has given a hilarious and revealing insight to his approach to driving in races with a video recorded by northern racing content producer Jo Stevens, of Track Chat NZ.

The video shows Butcher talking punters through the minute before the race at Alexandra Park on December 31 and he chats tactics, laughs and even sings during the race, all while talking sweetly to his equine partner.

It is a rare insight into the very bond between driver and horse from Butcher, a member of one of New Zealand's most famous racing families.