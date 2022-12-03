True Fantasy. Photo / Supplied

Here are five horses to back for the first Group 1 Grand Prix harness meeting at Addington, which starts at 12.15pm today.

1: Muscle Mountain (R8, No 1)

Only one of trotting's big three turns up for this Group 1, and he should lead and win. The last time Muscle Mountain was in a sprint field of similar quality (no Sundees Son or Bolt For Brilliance) he cruised away with the Flying Trot at Ashburton in October.

He is the best sprinting trotter in the Southern Hemisphere and the only danger would seem to be if Majestic Man crosses him at the start.

If he behaves, he wins.

2. Millwood Nike (R3, No 2)

While she is unbeaten there have been times this season that Millwood Nike has looked vulnerable.

Show Day at Addington, her latest start, wasn't one of those times.

She was incredibly dominant and is belying her large frame by looking to get better as the season goes on.

The fact she has drawn inside Kahlua Flybye should mean a multi bet starts without too much fuss and trainer Mark Purdon says she is working great.

3. High Energy (R6, No 7)

There has been something about this daughter of Father Patrick from the first time she stepped on a track.

She has been beautifully handled, not asked to do too much, and that paid dividends when she beat the best boys last start.

She drops back to her own sex here and while it isn't a walkover because Kiss And Run, in particular, looks a talented filly, High Energy has the advantage of a front-line draw.

"She wasn't the smoothest trotter early so we weren't using her out of the gate but she is stronger now and I think we can go forward on her," says Purdon.

If that is the case it will take a very good juvenile trotting filly to catch her.

4. True Fantasy (R9, No 1)

The draw may have sealed the second Oaks win of the season for True Fantasy.

She has always been class but looked to be under serious threat when Aardie's Express emerged in September. But with that exceptional filly sidelined by injury, True Fantasy meets no horse who has proven they can consistently beat her.

She was excellent on Cup Day and should hold the lead here in a race with question marks over the form or manners of most rivals.

Lady Of The Light might be able to test her if she repeats her massive performance of last Friday but do you want to back her giving the favourite a conservative five lengths start?

5. Spankem (R10, No 8)

The grand old man of the pacing ranks isn't the best horse in this race, that honour lies with Self Assured, but after opening at $6 fixed, Spankem is the better bet.

He was solid in the New Zealand Cup, luckless in the Free-For-All and loves sprint racing.

If he blasts forward to lead he will take a wicked amount of catching. But he has been so solid lately that if he settles in the running line he can still win, so he has two strings to his bow.

He might have to settle for a placing, but at each-way odds around $6.50 he is worth a bet.