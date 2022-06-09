Know Keeper. Photo / Supplied

It is hard to make any case against hot favourite Know Keeper at Manukau on Sunday.

The top greyhound justified his favouritism for the $80,000 Group 1 Silver Collar when winning his heat by nearly 16 lengths last Sunday.

The champion stayer jumped to the lead from box two and got further in front as the race progressed. Nighthawk Style found the line well for second, ahead of Shelly Pom and Little Teegs.

Rangiora trainer Garry Cleeve couldn't be happier with his charge going into the final.

"I've just got to get him to do a repeat in the final," he said.

"I'm really pleased with how he got the trip. Hopefully he can step away from box four on Sunday and find clear air. The trip home was really good for him, and he's pulled up a treat.

"The plan is to travel back up on Saturday but we are watching the weather. If we have to make an early getaway to get across on the ferry earlier, then we will."

His littermate, Know Account, finished fourth in the first heat behind Thrilling Rogue, providing Cleeve with two shots at New Zealand's most coveted staying greyhound race title.

"The recovery of both dogs has been amazing. I keep throwing Know Account out as a bit of a roughie. In terms of the sectional times, Know Account had the second fastest run home on the day behind Know Keeper. Know Keeper's run home was only 1.5 lengths quicker than Know Account's," Cleeve said.

"Know Account has come up with a draw he can hopefully use — hopefully he can get away not too badly and take up a handy position. And you know he'll be finishing better than a lot of them.

"I've been involved in the sport for nearly 40 years, and I've never won one of the big three [New Zealand Cup, Auckland Cup, Silver Collar].

"Know Keeper looks like the dog to tick that off the bucket list for me."