Racing: Galloping great mares together offers no clues to Zabeel Classic winner

Ryan Elliot, who has ridden Concert Hall five times for two wins, regains the ride as last-start winning jockey Leith Innes sticks with Aegon. Photo / Race Images

Roger James took the rare step of galloping two of New Zealand's best mares together this week and while he loved what he saw, it didn't clarify the likely outcome of Sunday's $240,000 Zabeel Classic for him.

James and training partner Robert Wellwood experienced one of the great blacktype days in recent New Zealand racing history at Te Rapa two weeks ago, training winners of Group 1, 2 and 3 races in the space of hours.

Two of those — Two Illicit, who won the Group 1 Captain Cook, and Concert Hall (Group 2 Cal Isuzu) — clash for the first time in Sunday's weight-for-age 2000m and their trainers decided to gallop them in company this week.

"They don't usually work together but they are older mares now who just might be getting a little casual in their work so we thought it would do them good," explained James.

"And it was excellent work. Both had their raceday riders up and they came back beaming.

"They worked 1700m and got quicker as they went and both Vinnie [Colgan, Two Illicit] and Ryan [Elliot, Concert Hall] said they are exactly where they need to be."

Both riders are part of musical saddles, with Colgan replacing catch rider Danielle Johnson after missing the Captain Cook through suspension while Elliot, who has ridden Concert Hall five times for two wins, regains the ride as last-start winning jockey Leith Innes sticks with Aegon.

So with two impressive last-start winners going head to head, who does James rate the better chance?

"I honestly don't know," James told the Herald.

"At a shorter trip definitely Two Illicit and over a longer trip it would be Concert Hall but at 2000m weight-for-age it is really hard to split them.

"So of our two it might come down to the draw and Two Illicit looks like she will get the chance to race a touch handier than the other mare."

Two Illicit did that even from a wide draw in the Captain Cook and the way she ran through the line there and her three-year-old form suggest she may be better up to 2000m.

Her midfield draw could be slightly tricky if the race is muddling but with a few on-speed horses she might get the tempo to tuck away midfield and would then only have to produce her Te Rapa best to be the one to beat.

Concert Hall came from last to win this race 12 months ago, aided by a sub 2:02 time for the 2000m but Sunday's field is stronger and if she can do that again she will have reached a new career peak.

The field has depth rarely matched in weight-for-age races in New Zealand in recent seasons, with any one of Aegon, Harlech, Tiptronic, Sound, Prise De Fer, Royal Performer and even Demonetization being able to win with their best efforts, and any of the remaining five could factor in the dividends without shocking.

So it should be the perfect relaunch race for Ellerslie as the country's premier track has its limited reopening, with Aegon the horse looking likely to be suited by an economical trip close to the speed as he steps back up to 2000m to try and determine whether he will have that distance in his range this summer.

Sitting handy on a weaker speed he could be explosive and might be the biggest threat to the James/Wellwood mares, even if he has the worst formline in the race.

The stable's other blacktype winner from Te Rapa two weeks ago, Cheaperthandivorce, will line up in the City Of Auckland Cup on New Year's Day and James hasn't ruled out backing Concert Hall up in that race after the Zabeel.

Boxing Day with a twist

What: One of New Zealand's iconic race meetings.

Where: Ellerslie.

When: Sunday, first race 12.24pm.

Highlights: $240,000 Cambridge Stud Zabeel Classic, $120,000 Jamieson Park Eight Carat Classic, $80,000 Hallmark Stud Handicap, $80,000 Shaw's Wire Ropes Uncle Remus Stakes, $90,000 Stella Artois Final.

Lowlight: Only 900 people allowed on track in nine separate areas because of Covid restrictions, down from usual crowd of 15,000.

What else: No fashion competition or post-race presentations.