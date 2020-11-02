Racing: French galloper Vadavar a sturdy favourite at Ellerslie Cup-day feature

Opie Bosson will ride two big hopes for trainer Lauren Brennan at Ellerslie on Tuesday. Photo / Photosport

Plenty of trainers hate the thought of their horses getting trapped back in the inside from the ace draw, especially if that horse is a former French galloper not used to hustle and bustle.

But when it comes to Vadavar in Tuesday's $70,000 Jarden Stakes at Ellerslie, trainer Lauren Brennan quite likes the idea.

A last-start third to Melody Belle and Avantage in the Livamol at Hastings, Vadavar picks himself in the weight-for-age feature at the huge annual Melbourne Cup day Ellerslie meeting.

That last-start third was enormous, he has Opie Bosson in the saddle and the field may have plenty of class but many of them are out of form.

Barrier one is usually perfect in 2000m weight-for-age races at Ellerslie except Vadavar, who started his career in France, has shown little early speed in his races so may end up midfield on the inner.

"I don't mind that," says Brennan.

"I think he is a horse who actually likes be amongst other horses and even a bit of pushing and shoving, it seems to get him focused.

"When he has had to come wide in his races for us, which he has had to a couple of times because he hasn't had much luck in the draws, that is when he has lost interest.

"So I think barrier one is okay, even though he will probably get back on the rail a bit.

"But then we will want a good speed to the field opens up later."

That can often be the tricky part in 2000m weight-for-age races at Ellerslie but with plenty of older, hardened stayers in the field it would be a surprise to see them all ridden pretty.

While Roger That, Charles Road, On The Rocks and Fiscal Fantasy all have genuine group-one form the danger to Vadavar might be Sherrif.

He isn't well off at the weight-for-age and often needs luck, because he gets back, but he might have too big a finishing kick for many here if things go his way.

Brennan is only taking two to the races today and the other, Packing Rockstar (R6, No 5), will be hard to miss on class and size.

"He is a giant and has a head like a bucket but he is a pretty good horse," laughs Brennan.

"He is as ready as he can be this week without us being able to get a trial into him, but whether that is good enough to win we will find out."

Packing Rockstar has some real x-factor but finds himself in a deep Rating 74.

The Ellerslie meeting will pause for just over an hour after race eight so those on track can take in the Melbourne Cup coverage from Flemington.

CUP DAY AT ELLERSLIE

Best bet: Gino Severini (R4, No 3): Perfectly drawn and 3kg claim a huge help.

Each way: Sherrif (R7, No 6): Tricky gate but tends to get back and if the speed is on will outkick most.

Storming home: Gee Cee (R3, No 6): Comes out of the Sarten last start and some very strong form races before that.