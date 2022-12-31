Waitak (Race 3, No 2) looks fitter than key rivals. Photo / Race Images

With outstanding horses, one of the hottest sprint races of the season and the promise of a perfect racing surface, Te Rapa should launch racing for 2023 on a high today.

The six black-type races would usually be at Ellerslie but instead head to Hamilton as the Auckland track gets refurbished, with an expected reopening by November at the earliest.

With the Waikato track likely to be firm, there will be the natural advantage for horses settling on the speed, but the evenness in some market provides punters with the opportunity to even chase a profit by backing their top selection and covering on another.

Here are five of the best bets on the first day of 2023:

1. Levante (Race 7, No 1)

The best sprinting mare in the country looked sharp and dialled in at the trials last week. She has a good record here, and while barrier eight suggests she will settle midfield at best, her key rivals should be around the same and she has the most wicked finishing kick.

2. Trobriand (Race 2, No 1)

Has been professional winning both starts and could even end up as Opie Bosson’s Karaka Million ride on January 21. A slightly wide draw but will appreciate being back to 1200m after hitting the line strongly over 1100m here last start. The danger is stablemate Balance Of Power and the quick Ulanova.

3. Waitak (Race 3, No 2)

Produced a massive win from a similar wide draw here last start and is fitter than key rivals Dynastic and Prowess. The small field helps and he split two subsequently very good three-year-olds in Sharp N Smart and Mr Maestro in the Champagne Stakes last season. His stable has won this race the last three years.

4. Nest Egg (Race 4, No 12)

The last time he raced over this distance (2400m), he ran sixth in what has turned out of be a strong NZ Derby — Asterix, La Crique, Regal Lion, Soldier Boy and Pinarello finished in front of him. He wasn’t suited by a wet track last start and draws very wide, but has Michael McNab aboard, and at $11 you won’t need to put much on to get a decent return.

5. Skew Wiff (Race 5, No 3)

Pushed the incredibly talented Legarto hard up the Pukekohe straight on Monday and looks to have a class edge on most here with the exception of Polygon. The main questions could be how much her exertions on Monday took out of her, and whether being out of a high-class sprinting mare means she may not enjoy the step up to 2000m. But she has raced like a horse who should.