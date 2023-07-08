Caitlyn's Wish won at Te Rapa on Saturday. Photo / Kenton Wright (Race Images)

Speedy 3-year-old filly Caitlyn’s Wish is doing her late owner Stan Painton and his granddaughter Caitlyn proud as she continues on her winning way after producing a decisive front-running performance on a heavy10 surface at Te Rapa.

The flying daughter of former Haunui Farm shuttle stallion Belardo has hit a purple patch of form since her return to racing in April following a summer break, winning three of her four starts as she relishes the wet tracks on offer.

Apprentice Maria Sanson made good use of the filly’s natural speed to head straight to the front in the 1200m 3YO race yesterday and it was obvious on the home bend she had her six rivals in a heap of trouble.

Caitlyn’s Wish never looked like being claimed as she went to the line two-and-a-half lengths to the good of Silver Javelin, with Iroquois Falls third.

Trainer Stephen Autridge was thrilled to get the victory for the family of long-time owner Painton, who died last year.

“Stan had said to me to try to buy him a Karaka Million 2YO winner, so we went to the Yearling Sale at Karaka and purchased this filly and a colt we named Alabama Express,” Autridge said.

“She has had a few issues with her feet, so she never got to the race, while Alabama Express made the field but had to sit wide most of the way and faded out of it.

“This filly has never gone a bad race but we’ve found she just loves a wet track. She is named after Stan’s granddaughter, so it’s a thrill to see her doing so well for his family and I think there are more wins in her.”

Autridge was keen to find a similar 3-year-old event for his charge before the end of the racing season on July 31 but may have to change tack with none available.

“We were very confident, and as she’s such a good doer, I’m keen to get another run into her before the end of the season,” he said.

“As it turns out, there doesn’t appear to be a 3-year-old sprint programmed anywhere up here, so I’ll have to have another think.

“The fortunate thing is we are likely to get similar tracks right through to October, and with Maria getting on so well with her, we can utilise her apprentice claim to good effect as she steps up in grade.”

- LoveRacing News



