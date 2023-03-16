Millwood Nike driven by Mark Purdon. Photo / Trish Dunell

The features at Alexandra Park tonight could be a battle between training brothers Mark and Barry Purdon.

Tonight’s meeting sees the best pacing fillies in the Peter Breckon Memorial and the boys in a Sires’ Stakes heat, lead-ups to next week’s Northern Oaks and Northern Derby.

The lead-up races to that level of Group 1 can be notoriously tricky for punters, especially as some of the key players tonight have unsuitable draws and won’t be looking for gutbusters heading into the classics, while others are coming off disappointing performances and need to get back on track before next week.

The $66,000 Peter Breckon Memorial was probably always going to be dominated by unbeaten Millwood Nike, but that looks even more likely talking to rival trainers Barry Purdon and Steve Telfer.

Purdon trains Advance Party who disappointed badly for the second time in three starts after getting fired up last start, so he wants to see her taught to relax tonight.

Telfer feels the same about Kahlua Flybye after she faded when working to lead in the NSW Oaks last start.

With the next two favourites not looking to press early for the lead tonight, Millwood Nike should work to the front and win for Mark Purdon.

Mark could also be the beneficiary in the Sires’ Stakes heat in which he has Sinbad (barrier one) and Sherlock (10), even though Merlin is the best horse in the race.

Merlin was given a freshen up by Barry Purdon after his Harness Million win at Cambridge four weeks ago, and with the Derby next week and the star colt drawn four on the second line, Purdon wants him driven for speed.

“He is really well and his freshen up after Cambridge has been good for him but I wouldn’t want to see him driven three-wide and hard in the middle stages,” admits Purdon.

“It is a good field and from the second line draw it is a good chance to have him hitting the line hard, but still winning if he can, before the Derby next week.”

Purdon says his other stable rep Sooner The Better is more likely to be driven forward and try for the lead and if that creates tempo in the race then Merlin can still win. But if Merlin plays the waiting game tonight then Sherlock becomes the one to beat.

He has been a big improver over recent months and was impressive winning here two weeks ago, and Mark Purdon is hoping for a good run through behind Seve to get into the race early.

“Sherlock is our best chance, even though Sinbad has drawn the ace, as I am not entirely sure he has the gate speed to use it,” says Mark Purdon.

Barry Purdon, who trains in partnership with Scott Phelan, isn’t getting too confident with his three-year-olds tonight, but is keen on juvenile Cold Chisel (R3, No 3), who was luckless on debut at Cambridge and impressive winning at the Pukekohe workouts last weekend.