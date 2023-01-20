Wild Night. Photo / Supplied

Karaka Million night is saving the best for last with a stunning 3YO Mile but most punters will want to be getting involved well before then.

So on racing’s most fast and furious night, here are the best ways to try and return a profit.

Race 1: Collinson Cup, 2200m, 4.09pm

Tutukaka was dynamic winning on a hard track at Taupō last start while his other good-track form includes winning the Geelong Classic, a two-year-old race in Brisbane, and finishing second in the Karaka Mile last season.

Sagunto, Zee Falls and Soprano Supreme are racing well but the latter two might prefer some rain.

The bet: Tutukaka to win.

Race 2: Westbury Classic, 1400m, 4.48pm

Imperatriz stands out here with 23 ratings points over her rivals, while being a three-time Group 1 winner.

She has a handy barrier but no reason to attack likely leader Faithful Feat, who has barrier one, so they should control the race and Imperatriz’s class should show late.

Defending champion Dragon Queen the logical danger also sitting handy.

The bet: Imperatriz is the multi anchor of the night.

Race 3: Almanzor Classic, 1200m, 5.28pm

On raw ability there is little between Pier (barrier one) and Maven Belle (two), both Group 1 winners.

Pier hasn’t raced for two months but has the better draw while Maven Belle was amazing to the eye and on the clock last start but didn’t beat much. But she gets a 2kg weight advantage which could be the deciding factor late.

The bet: Maven Belle at the $2.50 boosted win price.

Race 4: Karaka Million, 1200m, 6.08pm

The signature race of the night is also the hardest as it’s very deep and luck will play a role. It is easy, and maybe wise, to just back Opie Bosson on Trobriand but any of Ethereal Star, Talisker and Tokyo Tycoon could win and Impendabelle and Ulanova have wheels.

The bet: Ethereal Star to be in the top three at $2.10 makes sense as she bolted in here last start and will love 1200m.

Race 5: Brighthill Concorde, 1200m, 6.48pm

The best horse here is Bonny Lass but it’s worth backing against her with her 60kg topweight.

There are plenty of options around the 53kg mark and in form in El Vencedor and Green Aeon (who both drop a long way in the weights), Synchronize, and Fashion Shoot, who was luckless last start.

The bets: Green Aeon is a good each-way bet but El Vencedor is top-four value at $2.60.

Race 6: Karaka Classic Mile, 1600m, 7.28pm

About as deep as races come in New Zealand with 10 of the 12 starters having black-type, but everybody wants to back either Wild Night or Legarto. So which one?

Legarto may be the better horse and the more dramatic but a closer look at their sectionals says there is little between them, just that Wild Night has been in better fields so has been less dominant.

The bet: If you can only back one, then it’s Wild Night. The TAB fixed quinella is $3.