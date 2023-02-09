Racing: Elliot playing it sharp and smart

Ryan Elliot salutes after Levante takes her second consecutive Gr.1 JR & N Berkett Telegraph (1200m) at Trentham

Ryan Elliot wants to turn the tables on Graeme Rogerson.

The hungry jockey wants to pay Rogerson back for all his support by winning tomorrow’s $450,000 Herbie Dyke Stakes at Te Rapa then the $1 million NZ Derby there on March 4 with Sharp ‘N’ Smart.

“Graeme has been such a bit supporter of me right throughout my career so I’d love to win a really big race for him,” said Elliot.

“And I’d also love to win these next two so then Graeme feels like he can’t take me off for the Derby in Sydney.”

Elliot is only half joking, realising the ATC Derby on April 1 is a long way off and champion Aussie jockey Hugh Bowman, who rode Sharp ‘N’ Smart to win Spring Champion Stakes in October, has already told Rogerson he will seek a clearance from his extended Hong Kong contract to partner the Kiwi three-year-old.

But Elliot would like to make that potential decision harder for Rogerson and even the veteran trainer would have to be impressed by his rider’s effort to get down to 54kg to ride Sharp ‘N’ Smart at weight-for-age tomorrow.

Elliot is not a natural lightweight so has had a tough week and has taken only two rides tomorrow, the other being his sprinting darling Levante at the comparatively luxury weight of 57kg in the BCD Sprint.

That is one hell of two-ride book.

“It hasn’t been easy getting down to the 54kg but I have been walking 57kg at the moment which is really good for me,” said Elliot.

“But if I was every going to do it, it would be for this horse and how can I not be excited about Saturday with two rides like that.”

Elliot was impressed by Sharp ‘N’ Smart’s first-up fight for second in the Thorndon at Trentham, suggesting the big horse didn’t like being in cramped quarters and came again when he was switched to clearer, albeit heavier, ground in the straight.

He is still second up into a tough 2000m race but Elliot is confident his former boss with have Sharp ‘N’ Smart ready.

“The draw won’t be easy and I think from out there [barrier 11] I will look for cover rather than rush forward and gas him the start before the Derby,” said Elliot.

That could see Sharp ‘N’ Smart giving some smart horses a start in a race that could lack pace but he showed in the spring in Australia and even when beaten by race rival He’s A Doozy in the Thorndon that he may be a horse with fighting qualities.

Elliot’s other ride tomorrow has special finishing qualities as BCD Sprint defending champion Levante can unwind the most wicked sprint in New Zealand racing but her jockey is hoping she doesn’t have to be so dramatic tomorrow.

“I’d love to see her jump away well like she did at the trials last week and settle that bit handier so she doesn’t have to tax herself chasing them.

“She is really at her peak now and the 1400m will suit so she can win but it is a wonderful field, I think the best field we have had in New Zealand for a couple of years.

“So she is going to need to be right on her game. I think she is.”

Ryan Elliot

Age: 24

Career wins: 340

Black type wins: 35

Group 1 victories: Telegraph (Levante, twice), BCD Sprint (Levante), 1000 Guineas (Legarto), Captain Cook Stakes (Rock On Wood).

Tomorrow’s special double: Sharp ‘N’ Smart, Levante.



