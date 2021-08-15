Racing: Elephant's dream start continues with Australian victory

Elephant. Photo / Trish Dunell

Trainer Emma-Lee Browne knows Elephant's catchy name isn't helping temper expectations around the unbeaten Kiwi galloper.

"If his name wasn't Elephant, which people just seem to love, I think he would only be half as popular," joked Browne.

The 5-year-old continues to prove he is more than just an emoji-friendly novelty by winning fresh-up in Australia at Caulfield on Saturday, making it five wins from as many starts.

It wasn't the strongest Saturday race, being just a BM84, and few of the horses Elephant crushed over 1400m will be serious chances in the black-type races in the spring.

But winning fresh-up at a tricky track like Caulfield coming straight out of the New Zealand winter means the dreams of spring glory live on for Elephant, with champion jockey Damian Lane suggesting he could even be a lightweight chance in a race like the A$1 million Toorak at Caulfield on October 9.

Browne and her husband David, who made the risky trip to Melbourne unsure when he can return home because of Covid-19, aren't getting carried away with Group race targets just yet though.

"Saturday was huge for us because he showed he can win in Melbourne and it paid for the trip for all three of our horses straight away," says Emma-Lee.

"We love to dream about races like the Cox Plate but the reality is we chucked in a nomination for the Cox Plate simply because it is cheaper to do it earlier than pay a late one later.

"We know for him to get to a Cox Plate so much would need to go right for him and maybe some stuff go wrong for other horses but the great thing about Melbourne is there are so many options worth great money.

"If he had stayed here he realistically had three or four spring options taking on mainly the best horses, whereas over there he has a race worth looking at almost every week.

"Then there is the money. Before Saturday he had won four races for $50,000 in stakes here and he won A$$71,500 in one race on Saturday.

"But we are being realistic. He will probably not race again for three weeks when he will go to The Valley and we will let him tell us what level he deserves to be aimed at."

Elephant will lose his unbeaten record at some stage and Browne knows there is an element of hype around the gelded son of Shocking that could lead to a bubble of public expectation ripe to be popped.

"People seem to really like him and we know that is partly because of the name and it is great he has the following.

"But we are trying to keep out feet on the ground. Still, so far so good."

The Brownes had Rhinoceros finish fourth on his Australian debut at Cranbourne yesterday and are excited about the third member of the Aussie assault squad Bifrost kicking off on the synthetic at Pakenham tomorrow.

"He has been working really well with Elephant and we think he is a pretty good horse. I call him my little jet at home."