Triple G.

Punters worried about the early-season tactics when Triple G returns at Addington tonight shouldn’t be because driver John Dunn says the horse will be in charge.

Triple G looks to have found the ideal comeback race in the $40,000 Woodlands Stud Sires’ Stakes Harness 7000 race which he is eligible for even though he ran third in the group 1 Sires’ Stakes 3-yo Final in May.

Often when a horse is returning after such a long break, especially a horse with NZ Derby aspirations, there can be the worry for punters that it could be driven with conservative tactics.

But Dunn says it won’t just be the $40,000 stake that ensures that isn’t the case tonight.

“He is a racey, front-of-the-field horse so he will be going forward,” says Dunn.

“He has raced well against the best three-year-olds and while this is a good field he is good enough to beat them so we are confident.”

The Dunn stables, run by father Robert and John’s wife Jenna, have a wealth of top three-year-olds starting the spring including Dalton Shard and last-start winner Double Time also in the Harness 7000.

But John says after Triple G, who is rated their best three-year-old at this stage, the next best may be Who’s Delight who clashes with Franco Indie in Race 9 tonight.

“He didn’t have a lot of luck last campaign but is a good horse and he will need to be as Franco Indie looks like he is trialling well.”

There is plenty for punters to get their teeth into tonight with a deep juvenile trot and talented three-year-old trotter Gold Bullion returning in Race 5.

Dunn says the mood of his drive Dance Till Dawn in Race 6 will decide her chances after she won well two starts ago but seemed less interested last start.

He warns punters to expect improvement from Sunny’s Sister in race eight tonight after a gear change that once helped a famous family member.

Sunny’s Sister is the younger sister of trotting great Sundees Son and she has plenty of the family talent, looking set to win a good race last start until she rolled into a gallop at the 250m.

“She just needs some confidence so we have put the half hopples on her so I think that might do the trick and if she behaves she might be my best of the night,” says Dunn.