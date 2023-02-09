Krug starts from the worst barrier draw any horse faces in New Zealand. Photo / HRNZ

Krug will need to win a less-than-ideal mile race at Addington tonight to get his shot at the biggest mile race in three weeks.

The Canterbury pacer will be a warm favourite in the free-for-all in Christchurch tonight even though he starts from the worst barrier any horse faces in New Zealand all season.

The Addington mile start point is on a bend and why anybody insists on holding mile races there defies belief. It’s hardly the ideal format to showcase genuine equine talent.

By virtue of being the best horse in the race, Krug has drawn the outside barrier at six which effectively means he will start six wide on the track on a bend going near full speed, from where going forward is almost impossible.

So he will probably settle last, his saving grace being there are only six in the race so that may mean he starts the last 800m no worse than three back on the outer.

He may still be good enough to win but with a rival such as Mighty Looee sharp enough to pace a 1:52 mile at Nelson two starts ago, punters would want at least $2 to be getting serious on a Krug victory.

Although the race is an oddity, co-trainer Cran Dalgety says it serves a purpose as a trial for a potential Sydney trip ultimately aimed at the A$1 million Miracle Mile on Saturday, March 4.

Krug went to Sydney last season and while his campaign started well, his form tapered off. But he looks stronger this term, that first year in the big time toughening him up as it does so many horses.

“If he wins this week and wins well then we will probably send him over to Sydney for the Miracle Mile qualifiers on February 25,” Dalgety said yesterday. “We have Republican Party over there so we already have Carter [son] there with him.

“So, logistically, it all works and if Krug goes over and doesn’t qualify for the Miracle Mile he still has a $100,000 free-for-all on the last night he can contest.”

The Dalgety team has also started talks with at least one syndicate of slot holders so look certain to get a position in the $1 million The Race at Cambridge on April 14.

Republican Party won at Menangle, in Sydney’s south-west, last Saturday and will now take on much-hyped Victorian pacers Captain Ravishing and Catch A Wave in the A$250,000 Chariots Of Fire there on Saturday week.

Although Krug is the best horse at Addington tonight, he isn’t in the best race with the $90,000 NZ Breeders Stakes the first Group 1 of the harness season.

Allamericanlover deserves to be favourite even from the outside of the front line as the 2600m gives her time to overcame that draw.

But the rejuvenated Folklore won so well in the lead-up two weeks ago, if she can follow a hot speed it wouldn’t surprise to see her reach a new peak in her career.