Racing: Drama and tragedy as Melody Belle equals Sunline's New Zealand Group 1 record at Trentham

Opie Bosson brings Melody Belle back to the Trentham birdcage. Photo / Race Images

Melody Belle has joined Sunline as New Zealand's most successful Group 1 galloper but not without drama and tragedy at Trentham.

The champion Matamata mare equalled the record of 13 Group 1 wins for a New Zealand-trained galloper when she wore down the desperately luckless Sinarahma in the $200,000 Thorndon Mile.

But the Group 1 mile was marred by tragedy when second favourite Rock On Wood broke down in the middle stages and was destroyed.

That was a sad side note to what should have been one of the great days in New Zealand racing history and when the emotion settles probably will still be remembered as such.

Even though it was Wellington Cup day, Melody Belle was always going to be the story of the day but her chapter started with drama when jockey Opie Bosson was in severe danger of missing the ride.

After being suspended for the previous two weeks, Bosson was overweight for his first two booked rides and was touch and go to even ride Melody Belle at her 57kg.

He dropped at least 2kg on the day to make weight, with Jonathan Parkes on standby to ride the mare.

Bosson could barely speak on weighing out, with the pre-race chat with Melody Belle's connections all but non-existent, and there was more drama when Sinarahma missed the start by 10 lengths.

With Rock On Wood's mid-race retirement and Sinarahma's setback, the race was Melody Belle's to lose but she needed all of her champion qualities to claw past Sinarahma after she staged a staggering comeback to catch the field and then hit the lead at the 200m after cutting corners.

It is easy to make the case she should have won but champions such as Melody Belle don't make mistakes and that was the difference.

Although equalling Sunline's record is special, Melody Belle will be a hot favourite to beat it in the $400,000 Herbie Dyke Stakes at Te Rapa on February 13.

Bosson will be able to ride her as he avoided suspension for missing his two overweight rides, being fined $2000 instead.

Although trainer Allan Sharrock was left lamenting his bad luck with Sinarahma, he snared the race he hoped he could win when Waisake captured the $250,000 Wellington Cup (3200m) an hour later.

The long-striding son of Zed surged late after a perfect Sam Collett ride to grab $126 outsider Bluey's Chance.

It was the culmination of an eight-month plan to get Waisake in to the race with a winnable weight, and although the 6-year-old has now come of age, Sharrock says he will likely bypass the Auckland Cup in early March.

"The Auckland Cup suits those speed stayers, so we will probably head to the Adelaide Cup instead."