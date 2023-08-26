Dragon Leap. Photo / Supplied

Talented galloper Dragon Leap recorded back-to-back wins for the first time in over three years when he came from near last to grab Skew Wiff late in the $150,000 Foxbridge Plate at Te Rapa yesterday.

As brilliant as Dragon Leap was, his performance was matched by the ride of Warren Kennedy, whose decision to slice through the field on the home bend helped win the race.

The last time Dragon Leap won two consecutive races was in early 2020 when he captured the Auckland and then Avondale Guineas, back when he was a 1600-2100m horse who would go on to run fourth in the NZ Derby.

He has spent most of his interrupted career since sprinting, and after some largely fruitless seasons trainers Lance O’Sullivan and Andrew Scott say a change of shoeing regime has paid dividends.

“He had hoof issues but before he went to Brisbane we decided to keep more heal when he was being shod and it seems to have really worked,” says Scott.

“He seems happier and sounder than he has been for a long time.”

Dragon Leap will now head to the first Group 1 of the season, the Tarzino Trophy at Hastings on September 9, but may need his third rider in as many starts this campaign as Kennedy could be booked for Aromatic from the Te Akau stable.

The Tarzino is shaping as a spring stunner with last season’s Group 1 winners Legarto, La Crique and Sharp ‘N’ Smart all heading there, the latter having galloped well between races at Te Rapa yesterday.

“While he has options in Australia at this stage Lance is thinking we stay home here for the majority if not the whole spring,” confirmed Scott.

After yesterday’s win Dragon Leap is into $5 third favouritism for the Tarzino behind Legarto and La Crique.

There was plenty to like about Skew Wiff yesterday in her first outing in the big time, while Jodelin Gal was third and Belclare and Mustang Valley teed up their spring campaigns nicely.

While the speedsters headed by Dragon Leap ushered in the start of serious Group racing for the season, the warriors of winter produced two wonderful jumping victories earlier in the card.

English Gambler relished the improving track conditions to win the open hurdle, while the Pakuranga Hunt Cup Steeple was dominated by The Cossack carrying 71.5kg, suggesting only dual Grand National winner West Coast can beat him in the Great Northern Steeples on September 17.