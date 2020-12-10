Racing: Dominant jockey Danielle Johnson finding sweet success

Danielle Johnson partners in-foal mare Supera in the $100,000 Cal Isuzu. Photo / Trish Dunell

Danielle Johnson is enjoying earning the national jockeys' premiership.

The 29-year-old heads into the weekend dominating the title race like few before her so early in the season, in career-best form by almost every metric.

That should continue to Tauranga tomorrow but more importantly at Te Rapa on Saturday where she rides the favourites in the two richest races on Waikato Cup day.

Johnson is now red-hot to win her first jockeys' premiership but she has been favourite for the title before, in 2016, before being run down by the mercurial Chris Johnson.

But while she had a legitimate shot at the title then, Johnson feels she is earning it more this season.

"I am really focused on what I am doing this season," she told the Herald. "I have always loved riding and obviously always did my best but I also used to be very social and probably a bit more distracted.

"But now I have a more balanced life with my riding a major part of that. I have found I am getting up in the morning now and can't wait to get to work. It has been a great start to the season, I just have to keep it going now."

It helps Johnson has the tools to be a champion. She is immensely popular with trainers and owners, relishes the workload and is a natural lightweight.

"After the races on Wednesday I had a burger and chips for dinner and I was 52kg when I got up this morning," she offers.

"I am really lucky in that regard and that helps keep me going. I know not a lot of the guys and girls don't have that luxury."

Johnson partners Savy Yong Blonk in the $100,000 Waikato Cup on Saturday and is thrilled Auckland Cup winner Roger That is in the race, ensuring the favourite has to carry only 54.5kg.

"She was super at Counties last start and I really like her chances," says Johnson.

"And I don't mind her being drawn a little wide so we can do our own thing early. She has to be hard to beat."

Johnson partners in-foal mare Supera in the $100,000 Cal Isuzu on Saturday and suggests she might stay handier than when she was ill-suited by a sit-sprint in the Breeders at Pukekohe last start.

"I think she can settle that bit handier and I am pretty sure she is the best mare in the race."

Johnson says her sustained success this season has a snowball effect: more trainers want her services, which means better books of rides, and just as importantly with wins comes confidence.

"I know I am riding well most of the time this season so far and that gives me confidence to not second-guess myself.

"Good horses help, of course they do, but confidence helps, too."

There are no certainties in racing and Johnson knows the lows as well as anybody, a horror race smash at Ruakaka in late 2018 leaving her with a broken collarbone.

"That also gave me time off to realise I still wanted this, to be a jockey and it also gave me time to enjoy life away from racing.

"But I love what I am doing now."

Star of the season

Wins: 75, 41 clear of her nearest premiership rival Craig Grylls

Stakes: $1,448,970, nearly $600,000 more than any other jockey this season.

Strike rate: Winner every 5.08 rides, second only to Lisa Allpress (from far fewer rides) in the top 15 of the premiership.

Odds: Rated $1.01 favourite by TAB bookies to win her first premiership.