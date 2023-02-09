Racing: Display of Prowess - Don’t be put off by the easier option

Prowess dominates at the finish of the Gr.2 Jamieson Park Auckland Guineas (1600m) Photo / Trish Dunell

Punters looking to make Prowess their multi-anchor at Te Rapa tomorrow shouldn’t be put off by the fact her trainers have chosen the easier of two options for her.

Co-trainer Robert Wellwood is adamant the Prowess that turns up in the $140,000 Ellis Classic will be every bit as potent as the one who triumphed in the stunning Karaka Classic Mile.

Prowess beat one of the Herbie Dyke favourites in Wild Night and 1000 Guineas winner Legarto in the $1 million three-year-old race at Pukekohe on January 21 last start and was then touted as a contender for the Herbie Dyke.

But trainers Wellwood and Roger James decided to return to fillies’ company at 2000m rather than taking on the older horses.

“She had a few days off after the Karaka Mile win and we decided this race just suited her better,” said Wellwood.

“We are still looking at her starting in the Derby [March 4] if she handles the 2000m well on Saturday and this race would seem less likely to flatten her for a Derby than taking on the older horses.

“We were also likely to lose Warren [Kennedy, rider] because she would have had 52kg in the Herbie Dyke and he had the option to ride Defibrillate.

“And as the market suggests she obviously is a better chance of winning this race, too. She is as good as she was going into Pukekohe, we just liked this race more.”

Wellwood says the wide draw will be Kennedy’s to overcome, with the trainers not going to give him instructions; instead letting him choose whether he uses Prowess’s natural speed early to cross most of her rivals or ride her colder. Either way, the $1.50 chance will be expected to win and could even emerge from the meeting as the NZ Derby favourite should a three-year-old not win the Herbie Dyke.

While she is yet to race past 1600m, Prowess’s grand dam Scarlet Runner won this race when it was known as the Sir Tristram Classic in 1999 so she is bred to handle the 2000m.