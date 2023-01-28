Sir Peter Vela (left) with Sir Patrick Hogan and Justine Hogan. Photo / Supplied

The man who saved the New Zealand thoroughbred sales industry says today at Karaka presents him with one of his most daunting challenges.

Sir Peter Vela is the owner of New Zealand Bloodstock, the only horse racing sales company in the country that plays middle man between the hundreds of New Zealand breeders and thousands of potential buyers.

While New Zealand has a proud record of breeding great racehorses, the sales industry faced uncertainty, with the potential for an overseas buyer to swoop in until Vela and his late brother Philip bought the Karaka sales complex in 1997.

But today’s opening day of the yearling sales provides an emotional challenge as Vela will lead NZB’s farewell to racing great Sir Patrick Hogan.

Hogan, the champion breeder behind Cambridge Stud who was the top vendor at the sales a record 32 times, died on January 6, aged 83.

The usual hype and anticipation in the minutes before the first of over 1000 yearlings for the week enters the ring will be halted as the industry gathers to honour Hogan, with his close friend Vela to read a tribute from the sales rostrum at 10.45am.

“It is still sinking in he won’t be at the sales, he has been such a huge part of Karaka and other sales before that for decades,” says Vela.

“We want to honour him on the biggest stage we have and that is right before the first horse sells.

“It is a daunting task because he had, and will have for decades, such a huge impact on an industry that affects thousands of people.”

After two years when overseas buyers have been unable to attend Karaka because of Covid restrictions, over 1000 overseas visitors are expected to grace the complex, most for the elite yearlings sold in Book 1 on Sunday to Tuesday.

Buyers from Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and as far afield at the United States and United Kingdom compete with local buyers.

“I was in Australia two weeks ago and the interest was huge and the numbers coming to the sale back that up,” says NZB managing director Andrew Seabrook.

The mood dampened on Friday though with the torrential rain, and even though it could continue into next week, it won’t halt the sales schedule.

“It is not like a sporting event you can postpone, so many of the people here to buy can’t extend their stays,” says Vela.

“So if at certain stages it rains the horses will bypass their usual time in the outdoor back parade area and go straight from their stables into the undercover second parade ring which links to the sales auditorium.”

For all the experts, analysis, theories and veterinary examinations, nobody really knows which one will turn out to be the fastest. A fact Hogan knew all too well.