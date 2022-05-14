Dark Destroyer. Photo / Trish Dunell

Dark Destroyer provided a rare Kiwi victory in Australia this autumn with a win in the A$250,000 Rough Habit Plate which could see him start favourite in the Queensland Derby.

The Matamata 3-year-old came from near last with a sustained four-wide run for Sam Weatherley to hit the lead at the top of the Eagle Farm straight, leaving him vulnerable, but he was too strong for his rivals, many of who either didn't handle the wet track in Brisbane yesterday or stay the 2145m.

Dark Destroyer did both, and with the A$1 million Derby on the same track over 2400m in two weeks, it is hard to see many of those who finished behind him yesterday beating him in the classic.

It was an emotional win for co-trainer Andrew Scott, whose 90-year-old father Jack was killed in a car crash two weeks ago.

"It's always special to win a good race in Australia, especially at a big carnival, but yes, it's even more special to do it in Dad's memory," said Scott, who trains in partnership with Lance O'Sullivan.

The win saw Dark Destroyer into $5 second favourite for the Derby, with big question marks over third favourite Pinarello after the fellow Kiwi galloper missed the Rough Habit and might struggle to be at his peak in a fortnight.

Dark Destroyer was fantastic but the New Zealand run of the day came from Entriviere in the A$1 million Dooben 10,000 when she flashed into third after settling last and spotting the leaders 12 lengths at the top of the straight.

Her dazzling effort suggested she can win the Stradbroke next month if she can hold her form and get a good draw.