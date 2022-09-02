Lisa Allpress. Photo / Trish Dunell

An angry cow has reminded champion jockey Lisa Allpress how hard winning the New Zealand jockeys premiership can be.

Already a multiple premiership winner, Allpress goes into tomorrow's sole North Island race meeting at Whanganui one win behind Opie Bosson (10-9) on the premiership after a month of the racing season, and with a strong book of rides looks likely to be the new leader by tomorrow night.

Allpress hasn't given much thought to whether she will chase another premiership after finishing second to Michael McNab last season, but a scary incident on Wednesday reminded her of all the obstacles that stand in her way if she does.

"I got attacked by a cow," says Allpress matter-of-factly.

"We have cows on the farm and this one has just had a calf so I was checking in on the calf and the Mum got a bit protective and attacked me.

"She flattened me, knocked me over and started running her head into me like a bull.

"It is the first time that has ever happened and it was really scary. She left me covered in bruises in my shoulder but it could have been a lot worse.

"It just reminds me how many things can go wrong in a season on your way to trying to win a premiership, things you never expect."

The 47-year-old has ridden 1804 winners in New Zealand and wants to get to 2000, which on recent form could happen by the end of next season.

"That is the big goal, that and riding well for all the owners and trainers, more so than another premiership."

Allpress loves her book of rides tomorrow though, rating most of them at least each-way chances.

She rides Rubicon Crossing (R1, No 7) for Te Akau in the first juvenile race of the new season and while she has no trials to judge her on she is expected to race well.

"I think I have a good each-way chance in race two with Lovettorleaveit because she can go forward and get handy.

"And I think Timberlake in race three is one of my best of the day, although Kick On will be hard to beat in the race," says Allpress.

While fresh runners such as Victorem (R5) and Winnie Rose (R8) should improve with their outings the star of the show for Allpress and punters should be Sophmaze in the $65,000 Whanganui Guineas.

She is a filly taking on the boys but ticks all the boxes of talent, experience and ability to handle a wet track.

"She is a really lovely filly who does everything you want of her," says Allpress. "The 1320m will suit her and she will be very hard to beat."

● Cambridge trainer Tony Pike says punters shouldn't expect too much from Catalyst when he returns at The Valley in Melbourne tomorrow.

The former NZ 2000 Guineas winner will have his first start in nearly two years and his first for Pike in a A$175,000 sprint, but faces a horror barrier draw.

"He has got barrier 16 which means starting from around barrier 13 and that is obviously less than ideal," says Pike.

"Initially we thought about waiting for the Bobby Lewis down the straight at Flemington next week but that looks like it will come up a very strong field.

"So he will start this week but go back at the start and we will see how he performs."