Racing: Could Gold Watch clock up big win at Ellerslie?

Gold Watch winning at Te Aroha last month.

One of the most magical stories of the racing year is set to go to the next level when Ellerslie welcomes in 2022 on Saturday.

And 90-year-old trainer says he and Gold Watch are ready to take the step up.

The story of Goss and his one-man band horse who has swept through the grades is an old-fashioned racing fairytale, with Cliff saying his horse has kept him going since his wife Rae passed away three years ago.

The pair came to Ellerslie last New Year's Day and won a hot rating 74 race and neither Gold Watch nor Cliff have been back since.

Now they return as hot favourites for the $120,000 Rich Hill Mile, a race so stacked it come in a close second to the Sistema Railway for race of the iconic day which also doubles as the first meeting at Ellerslie open to the public in the last six months.

Gold Watch hasn't raced since making it six straight wins in seven starts at Te Aroha on November 27 but Goss says he is ready to go, even without a trial.

"He has had two or three serious gallops and he is one of those horses you don't need to push in his work," he explains.

"He rolls home (last 600m) in 34 seconds any time you want so he is up to the mark for where he needs to be."

That will comfort punters looking to take anything like Gold Watch's opening quote of $2.30, as will the fact he only has to carry 54kgs, which will feel like a featherweight for the big son of Swiss Ace.

That gives him a 5kgs advantage over 59kgs topweight and defending Rich Hill champion Showoroses, who has also copped a wide draw at 13.

"I thought she might be the horse to beat but I don't think she can give us 5kgs from her wide draw," says Goss.

"I think from barrier nine he will be able to settle in the first half of the field and he has been waiting to step up to the 1600m."

Victory in the Rich Hill would be a career highlight for Goss who trained a group three winner in Macau but has never tasted group two success.

If Gold Watch can keep his winning run going then the pair could be off to Wellington to ramp things up even further in the group one Thorndon Mile on January 29.

"If he won well on Saturday, and that is a big if, then I would look at the Thorndon because it is four weeks away. I don't like to race him any closer together than that."

As good as the Rich Hill is the $240,000 Railway is the glamour race of the day and it has had an extra layer of intrigue added by the favoured runners drawing alongside each other.

Entriviere has got barrier five for Opie Bosson, who has never ridden her in a race before, but second favourite Levante is drawn right alongside her in barrier six, racing a dream scenario for the latter of being to hold Entriviere's back early in the small field.

Speed machine Babylon Berlin is ideally drawn at barrier three with impressive last-start winner Packing Rockstar just outside the two favourites at barrier seven and certain to press forward.

That is a lot of equine fast twitch fibres eyeballing each other in the group one and makes for a fascinating contest, with Entriviere the $2.30 favourite just inside Levante at $2.50.

The meeting host four other black type races as well as the Dunstan Feeds Stayers Final, with markets the six stakes races opened last night.

SISTEMA RAILWAY

Ellerslie, Saturday, 4.30pm

1: Packing Rockstar (7)

2: Gino Severini (8)

3: Entriviere (5)

4: Levante (6)

5: Summer Passage (2)

6: Babylon Berlin (3)

7: Roch N Horse (1)

8: Rose N Power (4)

9: Our Alley Cat (9)