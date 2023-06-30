Cork will contest the Tauranga Classic (1400m) at Hastings on Saturday. Photo / Trish Dunell

Progressive mare Cork is forward to resume at Hastings today, although co-trainer Pam Gerard would have preferred to have seen her back in action a week earlier.

The lightly raced five-year-old was to have made her return in take one of the Tauranga Classic (1400m), but following the abandonment of the meeting has instead headed to Hastings for the rescheduled feature.

“It’s unfortunate that she didn’t get to go around at Tauranga as she has won there over the distance on that day for the last two years. We were pretty keen to get there,” said Gerard, who trains in partnership at Matamata with Michael Moroney.

“We’re very happy with her and we don’t usually give her a trial [at Te Rapa] as she’s a mare that doesn’t take a lot of work, but she was doing that well that we decided to pop a trial into her.”

Cork has won three of her 12 starts, all on rain-affected going, and finished runner-up in last season’s Opunake Cup (1400m).

“She was very slow to mature and she’s finally strengthened up and loves a wet track,” Gerard said.

The daughter of Complacent holds an entry for the Group 3 Winter Cup (1600m) and will need to produce a bold showing at Hastings to keep the southern event on her radar.

The stable will also be represented at the Hawke’s Bay meeting by Lingjun Hero, who could complete a hat-trick of wins when he steps out in the Taradale Cup Handicap (1200m).

“He has finally settled down as being a colt, he hasn’t been the easiest to deal with,” Gerard said. “Things have clicked and he’s worked it all out.”

The son of Shooting To Win was successful at Te Rapa before he followed up with victory at Hastings early last month in the hands of apprentice Lily Sutherland, who retains the mount.

- LoveRacing News



