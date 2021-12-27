Racing: Concert Hall could sneak into big Ellerslie New Year's Day lineup

Concert Hall failed to defend its winning run in the 2020 version of the Zabeel Classic. Photo / Photosport

Roger James's greatest fear heading into Sunday's $240,000 Zabeel Classic may have come true but that cloud has at least one silver lining.

It could see Concert Hall backing up in the $200,000 Skycity City of Auckland Cup at Ellerslie on Saturday.

Apprentice jockey Ashvin Goindasamy stole the group one on Sunday with a dawdling pace down the back straight that set up an overall time of 2:05.1, an unbelievably slow tempo for New Zealand's best domestic weight-for-age field on a firm track and windless day.

Goindasamy's cunning meant those back in the field at the 600m mark had no chance and one of the worst affected by that was Concert Hall, who galloped that final sectional in 33.9 seconds but still only finished eighth.

So she barely had a race and James, who trains her in partnership with Robert Wellwood, says that increases her chances returning to Ellerslie on Saturday for the open handicap 2400m.

"The tempo of the race was farcical so she had no chance but she never took any harm from the run, as you would expect," says James.

"It was always an option to bring her back for the Cup on Saturday and that is now looking even more likely.

"She has 57.5kgs which I thought was fair so we will see how the week unfolds but I'd say she would be there at this stage."

Concert Hall was $10 into $7 with the TAB for Saturday's group three.

James and Wellwood have the $2.80 favourite for the City of Auckland Cup in Waikato Cup winner Cheaperthandivorce, who will carry 53kgs in the race providing topweight Beauden remains in at final acceptance.

While Concert Hall bounced out of the Zabeel ready to go again, stablemate Two Illicit did not; being galloped on and having a shoe torn off.

"When she came back there was a lot of blood and it looked bad but it may not be as bad as we initially thought," explains James.

"She should be okay so we are hopeful it won't affect her summer programme much."

James is unsure exactly where that programme will take Two Illicit with the $400,000 at Te Rapa on February 12 one potential aim but the Thorndon Mile on January 29 another possibility if she races on rather than spells.

Two Illicit wasn't in the initial entries for either race but can gain entry through her connections paying the late entry fee but that is why she is not in the TAB markets for either.

This Saturday's meeting at Ellerslie should serve as the track's far grander return than the reduced crowd affair of Boxing Day, with no crowd limit and general admittance.

Those who do make it are in for a treat with Entriviere and Levante to clash in the Sistema Railway and the Rich Hill Mile shaping as one of the strongest mile races of the season.

There are six black type races on Saturday as well as the Dunstan Stayers Final and the meeting has been given another boost in the juvenile ranks with Karaka Million favourite Wolverine set to make her Ellerslie debut eight days earlier than expected.

Trainer Roydon Bergerson was planning to bring Wolverine to Ellerslie on January 9 but bought that forward after she galloped superbly between races at Awapuni on Sunday.

She will now clash with another unbeaten filly in I Choose You in the $120,000 Eclipse Stakes.

Another Karaka Million night favourite On The Bubbles shortened enormously with the TAB yesterday for the $1million Karaka Classic, moving from $2.80 to $2.20 on Monday morning.