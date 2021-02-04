Racing: Concert Hall carries the weight of Cup expectation

Concert Hall. Photo / Trish Dunell

With her ultimate goal worth 20 times what Concert Hall races for at New Plymouth on Saturday, her connections could be excused for not being all that worried by what happens in the Taranaki Cup.

But the unusual handicapping conditions of the $75,000 Group 3 means co-trainer Roger James will see anything but a win or luckless defeat as a failure.

James and training partner Robert Wellwood take their stable star south for the 1800m event knowing she can't be at her peak, having not raced since a stunning Zabeel Classic win on Boxing Day.

The race is a stepping stone to the A$1.5 million Australian Cup at Flemington on March 6 and because Concert Hall hasn't raced in so long the old "we will be happy as long as she is hitting the line" quote could have been rolled out, especially from a trainer as patient as James.

But because the Taranaki Cup is set weights and penalties, Concert Hall has been thrown in as what looks one of the handicapping certainties of the season if she can produce anything like her Zabeel performance.

She carries just 56kg and gets 1kg from Polzeath even though she is rated 24 points superior to him, with poor old Polzeath pulverised by his upset win in last year's Avondale Cup.

Even those who share the 56kg or close to it with Concert Hall have nothing resembling her form and James knows it.

"We know she isn't at her peak but unless she went very close to winning here you would start second-guessing any trip to an Australian Cup," admits James. "The race really stacks up well for her and while 1800m is probably short of her best the weights really favour her."

Maybe Concert Hall is a better 2000m horse but she did finish second to the sadly-departed Rock On Wood in the Group 1 Captain Cook over 1600m just two starts ago and her form has gone to another level this season.

The same could be said of new jockey Danielle Johnson, who will ride Concert Hall for the first time, sitting in for suspended Vinnie Colgan.

From barrier five they should find a spot one off early and while Concert Hall will almost certainly be in the second half of the field there seems to be enough go-forward horses in the race to ensure a genuine tempo.

"She did have an exhibition gallop on Karaka Million night and galloped very well," says James.

"And she has worked well since."

The James/Wellwood stable also have Sherrif in the race and he has been solid all season.

But Sherrif would rate a place chance at best, dropping back from the 2400m of the City Of Auckland Cup a month ago.

That sums up the race, the rare 1800m distance long enough to lure horses like last Saturday's Wellington Cup runner-up Bluey's Chance but short enough to entice milers such as Shadows Cast and Go Nicholas.

Te Akau Shark put down

One of New Zealand's most popular racehorses Te Akau Shark has died.

The $1.5 million earner had to be put down after becoming blind following complications with an eye issue suffered in Sydney last season.

Te Akau boss David Ellis says the loss of the six-year-old, who had been retired from racing, was heartbreaking for those involved with the two-time Group 1 winner.

"There were a lot of tears at the farm," says Ellis.

Te Akau Shark achieved cult status in racing in just 14 starts that saw him win Group 1s here (BCD Sprint at Te Rapa) and in Sydney (Chipping Norton at Randwick) as well as finishing second in the Epsom and third in the Cox Plate.

With his high-profile ownership including retired league great turned TV pundit Paul Gallen, dramatic swooping race style and his flashy chestnut looks, Te Akau Shark was a huge fan favourite on both sides of the Tasman.