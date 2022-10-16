Verry Elleegant. Photo / Bruno Cannatelli

Champion New Zealand mare Verry Elleegant looks set to be retired after a lacklustre run at Ascot.

The Melbourne and Caulfield Cup star battled to ninth in the Group 1 Fillies And Mares Stakes, ending a disappointing Northern Hemisphere campaign.

Verry Elleegant has run just one placing in four starts since leaving Australia and as the winner of nearly A$15 million has little to gain from another campaign, with her owners to meet in the next 48 hours to discuss what will almost certainly be a move to the broodmare paddock.

They have the option, since she is in England, of visiting a champion European stallion, with the most obvious options being Dubawi or Frankel. But eventually she looks certain to return to Australia to continue her broodmare career.

While Verry Elleegant's career may be over, Imperatriz could have hers put on hold depending on the results of a bone scan next week.

The two-time Group 1 winner has been unplaced in her last two runs and trainer Mark Walker says she will have an extensive check-up.

"But she definitely won't race again this spring and if she races again in the next few months it will likely be fresh-up in the Railway [January 1]," says Walker.

Karaka Million winner Dynastic will head the Sarten Memorial at Te Rapa on Saturday. His 2000 Guineas campaign needs to get back on track after racing well below his best in the Hawke's Bay Guineas.

● Kiwi trainer Andrew Forsman finds himself in a scarcely believable position after his Caulfield treble.

The wins of Saint Bathans, Mr Maestro and Aegon on Saturday take him to sixth on the Victorian trainers Metro premiership, with seven winners from just 12 starters.

The trainers above him in the metro premiership are all local legends and average 79 metro starters this season. Directly below him, all with a lot more starters, are expat Kiwis Chris Waller, Patrick Payne and Mike Moroney.

Forsman has Mr Maestro as the $3.50 favourite for the Victoria Derby on October 29.