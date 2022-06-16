Aigne will contest the Waikato Hurdle (3200m) at Te Rapa tomorrow. Photo / Race Images

Tim and Margaret Carter didn't expect to have a jumper this winter. But as of a week ago, they have one of the best in the country.

Aigne joined the Cambridge couple's team last week, and will make his debut for the Carters in the Waikato Hurdle (3200m) at Te Rapa tomorrow.

Aigne had been prepared for most of his jumping career by Kevin Myers but this year rejoined Cambridge trainer Clinton Isdale, who had prepared the horse at the start of his flat career.

However, owner Neil O'Dowd asked the Carters two weeks ago if they would consider preparing the horse.

"Neil and Clinton thought the horse might be better off with us because we've got the treadmill and Clinton's under the pump a little bit with all his young horses, so he's come over to us," Tim Carter said.

"We've trained a few jumpers before — Nightlife won over hurdles for us [in 1987] — but it has been a long time since we've had a jumper. But Neil and I have known each other since we were young fellas, which is one of the reasons Neil asked us."

Aigne has won five times and placed on seven occasions over hurdles, and his record would be even better but for running into The Cossack, finishing third to him in the past two Great Northern Hurdles and second in the Grand National Hurdle last year.

The only times he has been out of the money over sticks was when not completing the course on two occasions this year, the most recent coming when being pulled up by jockey Emily Farr in the Browne Hurdle at Hastings on June 6.

"I rang Emily the other day and she said he's the best hurdler she's ridden by far and he's handled ground like that before, so the run at Hastings was completely out of the blue for him. She said he never really felt comfortable the whole way but she said he felt fine," Carter said.

"It was out of the ordinary. I asked Neil 'are you sure he hasn't gone amiss', but we've had him checked out and he's fine."

Before that, Aigne had won the Awapuni Hurdles for a second time, suggesting the race at Hastings may have been a one-off poor performance.

"He's not a big horse but he works like a big horse. He seems to be in a really good space," Carter said.

"Marg's been riding him and he's quite a strong horse to ride but Marg is a good rider. She really likes him. We're quite excited to have the horse and he's a good project for Margaret."

Aigne won't have to face his nemesis, The Cossack, in the Waikato Hurdle but he still has potentially some good horses to beat, including Tommyra, Dr Hank and Chief Sequoyah.

"Since we've had him he seems to keep picking up and could be enjoying the change of scenery. I wouldn't be surprised if he puts his best foot forward on Saturday, but you never know," Carter said.

"He has enough weight to carry but he won well enough at Wellington with all that weight so there's no reason why he shouldn't run a good one on Saturday."

Aigne will have a change of rider tomorrow as Farr, who has ridden him this season, is committed to ride Tommyra for Bob Autridge.

Michael Roustoby, who has ridden him before, will be aboard instead.

- NZ Racing Desk