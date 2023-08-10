Shaun Fannin will ride the favourite in all three jumping races tomorrow. Photo / Photosport

The man who could dominate Grand National day at Riccarton says there is a little-known reason that has helped transform Happy Star from a sprinter into one of New Zealand’s best jumpers.

Jockey Shaun Fannin will ride the favourite in all three jumping races tomorrow, including the Grand National Hurdles on defending champion Happy Star and the Steeples on last year’s runaway winner West Coast.

That means Fannin rides for top jumps trainer Kevin Myers in the Hurdles but against him in the Steeples as West Coast’s biggest danger is the Myers-trained Prince Turbo.

As intriguing as that clash in the 5600m steeples will be, the GN Hurdles can complete Happy Star’s ascension from former speedster to a horse who can now win over 4200m.

“You would have thought during his flat career this horse would be no chance of staying,” Fannin told the Herald. “But growing up as a kid I was told a good sprinter can make a good jumper and I think one of the main reasons is their breathing.

“A lot of sprinters struggle to get their breathing right over longer distances but with the jumpers the fences help them reset it.

“Each time they come to a fence you can feel them either exhale or hold their breath at the moment they jump then exhale on the other side and it gets them to start the whole process of breathing again.

“That has been part of it for this horse but he is also a very good horse.”

Happy Star bolted away with the Grand National Hurdles last season and won the lead-up easily last Saturday, so it is hard to see him beaten tomorrow.

“He only has to carry 4kg above the minimum and I think he should be able to do that,” says Fannin. “Anything can happen but really, he should win.”

If Happy Star wins the Hurdles then the Steeples should see either Fannin or Myers complete the double.

Prince Turbo was too quick for West Coast in the Koral last Saturday, but the latter ran on well late so the step up from 4250m to 5600m should help West Coast, even though it means carrying his massive 72kg weight further.

“The tempo didn’t suit us last week and I think he has turned into a really dour stayer but he is so, so strong,” says Fannin.

“I rode Prince Turbo a couple of starts ago and he really impressed me and he is the jumper on the rise but I think West Coast has the class to beat him.”

An important newcomer to the race could be Izymydaad, who set a solid tempo before being run down late by West Coast in the Wellington Steeples.

He looks set to increase the stamina demands of the National, potentially aiding West Coast more than the less experienced Prince Turbo.