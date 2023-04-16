Waitak. Photo / Race Images

New Zealand’s dominance of Australia’s best 3-year-old races may not be over yet.

While Waitak began his Queensland campaign with an unplaced effort at Eagle Farm on Saturday, co-trainer Andrew Scott is certain he will be a better horse next start.

Kiwi 3-year-olds have had a remarkable season in Australia with Group 1 wins to Sharp ‘N’ Smart, Legarto, Prowess and Pennyweka, continuing from Dark Destroyer and Pinarello winning the major 3-year-old races at the Queensland carnival last year.

But this year’s New Zealand team in Queensland looks set to be smaller, as so many of our elite 3-year-olds were good enough to race, and win, at the richer Victorian and New South Wales carnivals.

Waitak could be left leading the charge and the talented but sometimes erratic galloper was fifth in an A$160,000 race on Saturday.

Waitak was making his Australian debut in the 1400m race after dropping back from the 2400m of the New Zealand Derby at Te Rapa on March 4.

After ending up midfield on the inner for expat jockey Samantha Collett, he never really got clear in the straight, but also looked in need of further.

“That was to be expected dropping back from the Derby to 1400m so he will be better suited at 1600m in the Queensland Guineas in two weeks,” says Scott.

“I also think a bit of rain wouldn’t do him any harm so I think you will see a better horse next start and his run in the Guineas will tell us what path to take.”

Scott and training partner Lance O’Sullivan also have Dragon Leap in Queensland and he could start in the A$300,000 Victory Stakes at Eagle Farm on April 29, a Group 2 weight-for-age 1200m.

“He galloped super Saturday — we’re really happy with him.”

A Queensland winter assault is unlikely for Mark Walker, who now holds the record for training wins in a New Zealand season.

Walker trained five winners on Saturday after Aromatic won the Breeders Stakes at Awapuni on Friday, to take his tally for the season to 168, with 180 now a likely target.

But one Walker runner who didn’t win was promising filly Zantabulous, who was sixth against talented older rivals in the last race at Te Rapa.

She was being touted as a Queensland Oaks chance but she is likely to head to the paddock instead, reducing the chances Walker will campaign any horses at the Queensland winter carnival.

“Aromatic is still a small chance but we won’t make any decision with her until after the Travis Stakes [Te Rapa, April 29],” Walker said.