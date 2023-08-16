Belclare. Photo / Trish Dunell

A trip across the Tasman could be on the cards for Belclare, with the Lisa Latta-trained mare set to chase a A$1 million bonus on offer if successful in the Group 1 Empire Rose Stakes (1600m) at Flemington on Saturday, November 4.

The daughter of Per Incanto became eligible for the bonus following her win in the Group 1 NZ Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes (1600m) at Pukekohe in April, and her connections are keen to take their shot.

Belclare has pleased Latta in her two public appearances this preparation, particularly with her runner-up effort to Times Ticking in her 1000m heat at Awapuni’s synthetic trials on Tuesday.

“I am really happy with her, she has trialled up well,” Latta said.

“She may well head to the Taupō trials next Wednesday just to have another hit-out on a grass track. She is coming to hand nicely and we are just looking for the tracks to improve for her.”

While the Hawke’s Bay Carnival is her initial objective this spring, the allure of the A$2m on offer in the Empire Rose in November remains the ultimate goal.

“We will just get through the first two runs at Hastings and then we will go from there, but we are looking at the Empire Rose in November,” Latta said.

The Palmerston North horsewoman was also impressed with Group 1 winner He’s A Doozy’s 1200m trial on Tuesday, finishing runner-up behind Group 1 performer Spring Tide in their heat.

“He is on track to head to the Tarzino [Group 1, 1400m] fresh-up. I am very happy with the way he is coming up,” she said.

“The 1400m will probably be a touch sharp for him but you would think the mile and the 2000m would be right up his alley.”

The Zacinto gelding had a standout season last term, winning the Group1 Thorndon Mile (1600m), Group 3 Thompson Handicap (1600m) and Group 3 Mile (1600m), and Latta is eyeing a possible return to Riccarton in November to try to defend his crown in the latter race.

“A lot will depend on what he does at Hastings in those first two races because we are not totally convinced that he is a 2000m horse,” she said.

Meanwhile, Group 2 Auckland Cup (3200m) winner Platinum Invador has also returned from an Australian campaign and is set to trial next week ahead of his raceday resumption.

“He only had four weeks off. We spelled him over in Australia and he has come back in good order and hasn’t lost too much fitness,” Latta said. “He will head to the Taupō trials next week.”

- Racing Desk