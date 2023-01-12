Babylon Berlin is so fast early most rivals will be behind her early, the exception being Levante. Photo / Supplied

Babylon Berlin’s trainer Ben Foote says there is only one horse he fears heading to tomorrow’s $350,000 Telegraph at Trentham.

New Zealand’s richest sprint race has been enormously affected by withdrawals, with Railway winner Imperatriz, fourth placegetter Dragon Leap and consistent mare Bonny Lass all not starting.

That leaves defending champion Levante a $1.50 post-draw favourite and one of the shortest Group 1 sprint favourites in New Zealand in decades, while Babylon Berlin is clearly the second favourite at $4 ahead of Coventina Bay.

The Telegraph has come up an odd mixture of those three high-class mares, some out-of-form rivals, the veteran Justacanta, and five of 11 acceptors assessed at rating 80 or below.

That won’t worry Foote as Babylon Berlin is so fast early that even from barrier eight most of those rivals will be behind her early, the exception being Levante.

“She is the one I am worried about,” says Foote.

But he isn’t worried about the quick turnaround, with the Telegraph just 13 days after the Railway at Te Rapa, or the fact Babylon Berlin has never raced over the dogleg 1200m, or even the fading possibility of a wet track.

“I think the quick back-up suits her, when I have tried that with her in the past she has gone better in the second race,” explains Foote.

“She has thrived since the Railway and I think she will be better this week.”

While front-runners are usually expected to be favoured by turning tracks as the shorter straights give their rivals less time in a straight line to run them down, Foote says the dogleg 1200m will see Babylon Berlin just as competitive.

“She can run those lightning-fast times and they still have to get past her.

“The forecast is looking better down there but any rain wouldn’t bother me either.

“So we are going there with a big chance and if Levante gets home over the top of us then so be it.”

Babylon Berlin went so close to winning the Railway that if she can put two lengths on Levante once the field straightens she may get her chance to beat her again.

But Levante is expected to be fitter and better suited in the capital tomorrow.

After all, she beat subsequent two-time Australian Group 1 winner Roch ‘N’ Horse in this race last year in race record time.

The return of Sharp ‘N’ Smart in the Wellington Guineas will be keenly watched as he could end up favourite for derbies here and in Sydney, while the Trentham Stakes is an important pointer to the Wellington Cup on January 28.