Racing: Australian targets for Concert Hall

Concert Hall eyes Aussie. Photo / Trish Dunell

Cambridge trainers Roger James and Robert Wellwood are still coming down from the high of winning the Group 1 Zabeel Classic (2000m) with Concert Hall at Ellerslie on Boxing Day, and they are now looking at international targets with the mare.

The daughter of Savabeel has been in faultless form this season, winning three of her five starts, including the Zabeel Classic, Group 2 Tauranga Stakes (1600m), and Group 3 Thompson Handicap (1600m), while she has placed in her two other starts, including the Group 1 Captain Cook Stakes (1600m).

Her trainers are now weighing their options with the mare but a trip across the Tasman to try to plunder Australian spoils is on the horizon.

"She has been really well after her win in the Zabeel Classic," James said.

"We are a little bit undecided as to what we do with her. I will most likely incorporate an Australian trip.

"There are a number of options over there, but she will have another run in New Zealand and then work from there."

Meanwhile, Group 1 performer Two Illicit's preparation hit a snag last month and she now won't be seen on raceday until autumn.

"She has just a little hiccup in training, but will be back in about 10 days," James said. "She will have had about three weeks off.

"It will probably be mid to late autumn now before we get started. I haven't really set a target for her at this stage."

- NZ Racing Desk