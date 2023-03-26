Pennyweka. Photo / Race Images

Superstar filly Prowess was pulled out of an ATC Oaks she could have won in a canter, but her withdrawal has inspired another Kiwi trainer to attack the Sydney classic.

New Zealand Oaks winner Pennyweka is set to head to the A$1 million Oaks at Randwick on April 8, with her syndicate of owners to pay a A$22,000 late fee to get her into the race.

Pennyweka bolted away with the New Zealand Oaks at Trentham on March 18 and was originally scheduled to head to the spelling paddock but 76-year-old trainer Jim Wallace says there are two reasons for the rethink.

“Two days after the Oaks, she was full of herself and the young lady who rides her for me said she actually felt better for the Oaks win,” says Wallace.

“And all along, Roger James [co-trainer of Prowess] had been saying Prowess wasn’t a 2400m horse, and knowing Roger, I knew he wouldn’t change his mind.

“So with Prowess not going to the Oaks and our filly so well, we are definitely going at this stage.

“She will fly out of Auckland next Sunday and we are chasing one of the big-name Australian jockeys for her.”

Pennyweka was added to the ATC Oaks market by bookies as news of her late payment broke and was rated an $8 chance by the New Zealand TAB but remarkably as short as $3.50 by a leading Australian bookmaker.

Another Kiwi filly, Royal Stakes winner Polygon, is already in Sydney and aiming at the Oaks after her close-up seventh in the Vinery Stud Stakes that Prowess was so stunning in on Saturday.

“She ran on well and you can’t give a filly like Prowess a 12-length start,” says Polygon’s trainer Lance Noble.

“That was only her second start this year and she is heading in the right direction and a little bit of rain between now and the Oaks wouldn’t hurt us.”

● ATC Derby favourite Sharp ‘N’ Smart has arrived in Sydney in great shape for next Saturday’s A$2 million classic.

That is not stable hype talking up the three-time Group 1 winner but fellow Kiwi trainer Lance Noble.

When the Herald contacted Noble to check on Polygon’s progress yesterday, he was at her stable just as the transporter carrying Sharp ‘N’ Smart was pulling up.

“Oh, couple more Kiwis arriving,” observed Noble.

A few sentences later, his train of thought was interrupted when he saw Sharp ‘N’ Smart walking past.

“Wow, Sharp ‘N’ Smart looks amazing,” he enthused.

● Opie Bosson’s ride on Imperatriz to win the A$1 million William Reid at The Valley on Friday didn’t come without a hitch, with the champion jockey copping an 11-meeting suspension for careless riding.

But his ban doesn’t start until midnight this Saturday, so he is free to ride hot favourite Trobriand in the Sires’ Produce Stakes at Awapuni.