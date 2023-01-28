Leaderboard claimed the Wellington Cup. Photo / Race Images

Allan Sharrock’s Wellington Cup plan came unstuck, with the trainer’s two favourites failing to deliver in the Group 3 race yesterday.

Sharrock had the two overwhelming favourites in Ladies Man ($2.20) and Waisake ($4.80), with no other horse shorter than $13. However, neither placed, with Ladies Man finishing fourth and Waisake 5.8 lengths back in ninth as enigmatic galloper Leaderboard pulled off a stunning 50-1 triumph in the 3200m race.

The Mark Walker-trained horse has always looked a progressive stayer, including finishing third in the 2021 Group3 New Zealand Cup (3200m), but had also disappointed on occasions when troubled with a series of niggles, including some foot issues.

A disappointing lead-up run in the Listed Marton Cup earlier in the month saw punters let him start at long odds yesterday but he defied those to post his seventh career victory.

Irish jockey Joe Doyle and Leaderboard went for gold in the run home and established a winning break, as Contemplation fought back to reduce the margin to a length at the line, with stablemate and topweight Dionysus third.

Te Akau Racing assistant trainer Sam Bergerson had an inkling his representative would run well after some solid trackwork during the week, along with the prospect of testing underfoot conditions.

“Mark had got him really fit and we knew the rain was always going to help him,” Bergerson said.

“We were confident but you never know with him, as he can throw in a shocker at times.

“He has had a bit of trouble with his feet and other little things, so to get him right and get a result like this is huge.”

It wasn’t the only surprise of the day, with heavy favourite Sharp ‘N’ Smart ($2) beaten into second by He’s A Doozy in the Group 1 Thorndon Mile.

Sharp ‘N’ Smart earned that favouritism after the previous favourite La Crique was scratched due to the track being downgraded to a heavy9, but He’s a Doozy bolted home at $11.50.

The son of Zacinto has taken a long time to grow into his massive frame and showed signs he was well on his way during the spring, which saw him win two of his three starts, including the Group 3 Mile at Riccarton.

Despite concerns he may not handle the testing surface, jockey Kozzi Asano gave him a brilliant ride as he saved ground along the inner throughout before switching wide for better ground at the top of the straight.

He’s A Doozy put a break on his rivals, and with Asano riding hard, he held out a relentless challenge from Sharp ‘N’ Smart and southerner Lightning Jack to win by half a length.

Asano was glowing after the race, as he brought up the first Group 1 victory of his riding career, although he did have some pre-race doubts.

“Everyone wanted to be wide and I was worried that he might not handle the ground but he travelled well throughout.

“I was right there and I couldn’t believe it, so full credit to the horse, as he brought me to the line first,” said Asano.

“You never know when a horse is going to wake up and start flying and this horse has done a tremendous job and is such a nice horse.”

- NZ Racing Desk