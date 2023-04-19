Trainer Allan Sharrock. Photo / Photosport

The training star of New Zealand winter racing Allan Sharrock says his days of singing in the rain are all but over — and that includes at Pukekohe on Saturday.

The Taranaki horseman brings Tavattack north for the $120,000 Easter Mile, one of three black-type races at the last major Pukekohe meeting of the season.

Sharrock terrifies bookies and is loved by punters when tracks gets some moisture in them.

But he says Tavattack isn’t that horse and for this season at least, maybe more, Sharrock doesn’t want to be racing’s Mr Rain Dance.

“He would be best on a dead4 to a soft6, not worse,” says Sharrock of Tavattack heading into the mile.

“He is a good horse and I think he will end up being competitive in weight-for-age next season so he has to be a good chance this week, even though he is getting up in the weights.”

Tavattack is rated a $6 chance in an open Easter market, headed by Habana at $4.50 as he tries to remain unbeaten at Pukekohe.

While Sharrock has well-known winter performers Justaskme and Butler ready to resume, he says his days of campaigning large winter teams may be behind him.

“I am not enjoying the winters that much,” he told the Herald.

“I will have a few smart runners but I also want to have a break, get away and head overseas for at least a few weeks.

“And that might be the case heading forward, too. I have some nice young horses to bring back into work and start educating and I’d rather have them in the boxes than horses I think are only winter horses.”

A Sharrock star who can handle rain and shine is Darci La Bella, who won the Group 2 Thoroughbred Breeders in November and is back in work.

“She will be set for the Foxbridge [Te Rapa, August] so we won’t see her racing much over the winter.”

Saturday’s programme looks a fitting finale to Pukekohe’s major meetings for the season, with the Championship Stakes bringing Manawatū Classic quinella mates Arby and Desert Lightning together.

Pukekohe also has the listed Futurity Stakes to be run there on Saturday May 27.