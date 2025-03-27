Advertisement
Racing: Alabama Lass set for Flemington sprint, La Crique eyes Sydney Cup

Michael Guerin
By
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Alabama Lass winning at Ellerslie on March 8. Photo / Kenton Wright Race Images

Two of the darlings of New Zealand thoroughbred racing face very different challenges in Australia tomorrow and Alabama Lass looks far more likely to overcome hers than La Crique.

The high-class pair head to Flemington and Rosehill respectively with Alabama Lass looking to show off her raw speed down the straight while La Crique will step up to 2400m in a Tancred Stakes that could even thrust her into Sydney Cup contention.

Alabama Lass is the first of our glamour girls on show tomorrow in a A$500,000 ($550,000) listed 1100m for 3-year-olds and she looks beautifully placed dropping back from two huge performances in open sprint company at Ellerslie.

She was dazzling winning from the front in the King’s Plate on Champions Day and co-trainer Ken Kelso has no reason to believe her form will dip tomorrow. “She galloped very well here [Matamata] on Saturday and she looks great so we think she will race up to that,” says Kelso, who trains the filly with wife Bev.

“She has obviously never been in a straight race so that is one thing we don’t know and I don’t really know the opposition but we have Craig [Williams] up and he will know them all inside and out.”

With New Zealand’s unexpected rise up the sprinting power ranking and Alabama Lass having been stunning in some high-profile races here the bookmakers haven’t missed her and after opening $2.75 during the week she will start a very warm favourite tomorrow.

“Obviously we would love to win but it is also a fact finding mission for next season,” says Kelso.

“If she handles the travel and racing and performs well it would give her a lot more options next season.”

While Alabama Lass will have the need for speed tomorrow, La Crique will need plenty of stamina in the A$1.5 million Tancred which could be run on a heavy track if the forecast rain arrives.

Trainers Katrina and Simon Alexander were hoping a month ago the Tancred may end up light on number and Group 1 form, as has been the case in some recent years. It is not.

La Crique faces overseas star Dubai Honour and Vauban, the latter now trained in Sydney and gutsy winning fresh-up. With plenty of other Australian-trained imported talent in the race, Alexander realises the Group 1 has come up anything but a soft target.

“It definitely hasn’t come up as that and to be honest now we’d be stoked with a third to fifth finish,” says Simon Alexander.

“There is supposed to be a fair bit of rain and that wouldn’t bother us even if people may not think she is a wet tracker.

“We think that will give her a chance to show her stamina and if she does that we will seriously look at the Sydney Cup [April 12].”

Other Kiwis heading to Rosehill tomorrow with stamina required and an eye on even bigger things include Golden Century and Mustang Morgan in the A$300,000 Tulloch Stakes, a race that has been kind to New Zealand horses in the last decade.

Both were very good in the New Zealand Derby, finishing third and fourth behind Willydoit, and good performances tomorrow will see them join him in the ATC Derby next Saturday.

Golden Century has finished one place ahead of Mustang Morgan in both the Avondale Guineas and the Derby but how they handle the expected wet track tomorrow could be the major factor in who the superior chance.

