Two of the darlings of New Zealand thoroughbred racing face very different challenges in Australia tomorrow and Alabama Lass looks far more likely to overcome hers than La Crique.
The high-class pair head to Flemington and Rosehill respectively with Alabama Lass looking to show off her raw speed down the straight while La Crique will step up to 2400m in a Tancred Stakes that could even thrust her into Sydney Cup contention.
Alabama Lass is the first of our glamour girls on show tomorrow in a A$500,000 ($550,000) listed 1100m for 3-year-olds and she looks beautifully placed dropping back from two huge performances in open sprint company at Ellerslie.
She was dazzling winning from the front in the King’s Plate on Champions Day and co-trainer Ken Kelso has no reason to believe her form will dip tomorrow. “She galloped very well here [Matamata] on Saturday and she looks great so we think she will race up to that,” says Kelso, who trains the filly with wife Bev.
“She has obviously never been in a straight race so that is one thing we don’t know and I don’t really know the opposition but we have Craig [Williams] up and he will know them all inside and out.”