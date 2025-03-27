With New Zealand’s unexpected rise up the sprinting power ranking and Alabama Lass having been stunning in some high-profile races here the bookmakers haven’t missed her and after opening $2.75 during the week she will start a very warm favourite tomorrow.

“Obviously we would love to win but it is also a fact finding mission for next season,” says Kelso.

“If she handles the travel and racing and performs well it would give her a lot more options next season.”

While Alabama Lass will have the need for speed tomorrow, La Crique will need plenty of stamina in the A$1.5 million Tancred which could be run on a heavy track if the forecast rain arrives.

Trainers Katrina and Simon Alexander were hoping a month ago the Tancred may end up light on number and Group 1 form, as has been the case in some recent years. It is not.

La Crique faces overseas star Dubai Honour and Vauban, the latter now trained in Sydney and gutsy winning fresh-up. With plenty of other Australian-trained imported talent in the race, Alexander realises the Group 1 has come up anything but a soft target.

“It definitely hasn’t come up as that and to be honest now we’d be stoked with a third to fifth finish,” says Simon Alexander.

“There is supposed to be a fair bit of rain and that wouldn’t bother us even if people may not think she is a wet tracker.

“We think that will give her a chance to show her stamina and if she does that we will seriously look at the Sydney Cup [April 12].”

Other Kiwis heading to Rosehill tomorrow with stamina required and an eye on even bigger things include Golden Century and Mustang Morgan in the A$300,000 Tulloch Stakes, a race that has been kind to New Zealand horses in the last decade.

Both were very good in the New Zealand Derby, finishing third and fourth behind Willydoit, and good performances tomorrow will see them join him in the ATC Derby next Saturday.

Golden Century has finished one place ahead of Mustang Morgan in both the Avondale Guineas and the Derby but how they handle the expected wet track tomorrow could be the major factor in who the superior chance.