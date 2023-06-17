A delighted Aaron Kuru aboard Nedwin after their victory in the Waikato Hurdle (3200m). Photo / Kenton Wright (Race Images)

The combination of trainers Paul Nelson and Corrina McDougal and jockey Aaron Kuru swept all before them at Te Rapa yesterday as they won the two premier jumping events with The Cossack and Nedwin.

The Cossack, who has turned his hand to the bigger steeplechase fences this season after carrying all before him in the hurdling caper, started a $1.20 favourite in the Waikato Steeplechase (3900m) and never gave his supporters concern.

Kuru had an armchair ride as he kept The Cossack handy to the pace before idling to the front with 600m to run. The Cossack cruised to the line to win untouched by eight lengths from stablemate Argyll.

“That was great and he is very good,” Nelson said. “We weren’t too sure how they were going to run the race, whether they would go hard or just switch the speed on and off, but in the end, it probably wouldn’t have mattered to him.

“Aaron was thrilled with his run and just confirmed to me how good he thinks the horse is.

“We never make plans on raceday, so I can’t really say what we do next with him, but I guess we will be guided a little by the weight increases he cops, as it won’t take long to get to the top of the handicaps with him.”

Earlier in the day, outstanding hurdler Nedwin lumped 70kg to victory in the Waikato Hurdle (3200m). The 8-year-old took the jumping scene by storm last year with four wins from six starts, including the Wellington Hurdle (3400m).

Unbeaten in two starts on the flat to open this campaign, Nedwin was too good again, as Kuru produced a patient effort to get him home.

Allowed to settle well back off a hot speed, Kuru brought his mount into contention on the home turn as he began to chase down rank outsider Odysseus ($51), who had found the lead at that stage.

The pair battled over the final 400m, with Nedwin gaining the upper hand to run out the winner by half a length, with Abu Dhabi third.

“He has never been ridden back like that, so I was in two minds as to how he was actually travelling most of the way,” Nelson said.

“He showed his class in the finish, and Aaron did say that while he was a fair way off them early on, he had plenty of horse under him, and when asked for the effort, he found nicely.

“He is also at the top of the weights now, so we will have to look at how we place him for the rest of the winter.”

- LoveRacing News



