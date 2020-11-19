Racing: $100,000 Auckland Breeders Stakes a key race for Jennifer Eccles

Jennifer Eccles winning the NZ Oaks at Trentham in March. Photo / Trish Dunell

Saturday is moving day for Filly of the Year Jennifer Eccles.

Last season's NZ Oaks winner returns for her second crack this season in the $100,000 Auckland Breeders Stakes on a star-studded card at Pukekohe.

Not only does the meeting host the Group 2 for mares but also the Counties Cup and one of the strongest sprint races of the season in the Counties Bowl.

At her best Jennifer Eccles, who was quite brilliant at the back end of last summer, could start favourite in the Breeders even though there are plenty of genuine Group 1 mares against her.

But trainer Shaune Ritchie admits after a rollercoaster Hawke's Bay campaign to start the season he is feeling his way with Jennifer Eccles this time.

She was a close-up fourth in the Tarzino Trophy to start the Hastings carnival but the two-week turnaround proved too short for her two weeks later in the Windsor Park Plate.

After disappointing there Jennifer Eccles was given a short break and Ritchie says what she does against the likes of Supera and Media Sensation will determine the path of Jennifer Eccles' summer.

"She is ready to go I am sure of that," says Ritchie.

"But after that rocky start to the season we are going to let her tell us how she is.

"If she comes out here and performs well we press to on to races like the Cal Isuzu (Te Rapa) and the Zabeel (Ellerslie).

"But if she disappoints us she will go to the paddock and not be seen again until the autumn.

"So there is a fair bit riding on [Saturday]."

Jennifer Eccles has the right barrier for new rider Jonathan Riddell to get a nice run on the outer, potentially in front of a key rival like Supera and that could be crucial if all the high-class mares race up to their peak.

Supera might be the best horse in the race, even though she has yet to win a Group 1, which is the sole aim left for her before she heads to stud later this season.

Pukekohe's long straight should suit the sometimes cantankerous mare and the best version of her becomes the horse to beat, especially if Jennifer Eccles is anything but at her peak.

Still, Media Sensation is a class act with the raw speed to make her own luck while Supreme Heights has been one of the finds of the season and may not be finished winning yet.

As good as the Breeders is, the Counties Bowl may prove to be the highlight of the day with a field that would do a Railway proud.

The Railway defending champion Julius is back after a truncated start to the season but he has a wide draw in a red hot field.

"We are aiming him for the Railway again so whatever happens on Saturday is a bonus," says trainer John Bell.

Levante, who created such a huge reputation in just five starts last term, has been kept tight in the market from a wide draw but unbeaten speedster Only In Jakarta is set to start favourite after her speed to burn comeback at Te Rapa last start.