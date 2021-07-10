Queen writes letter to Gareth Southgate praising England team's 'spirit and pride'

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain presenting the Jules Rimet trophy to the England captain, Bobby Moore, after the teams World Cup final victory over West Germany. Photo / Getty Images.

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain presenting the Jules Rimet trophy to the England captain, Bobby Moore, after the teams World Cup final victory over West Germany. Photo / Getty Images.

The Queen has written to Gareth Southgate praising his England team for their "spirit, commitment and pride" and sent her "good wishes" in the hope the squad make history when they take on Italy at the Euro 2020 finals.

Recalling how she presented Bobby Moore, the then England captain, with the World Cup trophy in 1966, she explains how she witnessed first-hand at Wembley what victory means for the players, management and the squad's many support staff.

She wrote how she hoped "history will record" both their Euro 2020 triumph as well as the exemplary conduct of Mr Southgate and his young team.

The short note was dispatched from Windsor Castle and addressed to "Mr Gareth Southgate (OBE) (Manager)" and signed "ELIZABETH R". The message also included her congratulations for the team having reached the final to be held at Wembley in front of 65,000 spectators on Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth's letter reads: "Fifty-five years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament.

"I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for [Sunday] with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves."

The letter was sent shortly after the England manager said he wanted his players to do "positive things" which could "help to change or influence society".

“I send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves.”



A message from Her Majesty The Queen to Gareth Southgate & @England ahead of the #EURO2020 Final. pic.twitter.com/uFX2O38kxi — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 10, 2021

In the run up to England's first major tournament final since 1966, he said the team had been a driving force in promoting "tolerance and inclusion" in modern England.

Despite some criticism, his team has taken the knee before each Euro match in a show of opposition to racism. The squad also announced last week they would make a "significant" donation from their prize money to the NHS if they win.

It also emerged the wife of the England captain, Harry Kane, has written to her husband saying she cries when she considers how "proud you're making us all and what you're doing for the country".

Kate Kane, 28, wrote how the father of her three children "deserves to lift that trophy" and to "bring it home for the country".

Addressing him as "Skipper", she adds how she "used to laugh" when he used to say he would one day become England captain.

In the run up to England's first major tournament final since 1966, he said the team had been a driving force in promoting "tolerance and inclusion" in modern England.

Despite some criticism, his team has taken the knee before each Euro match in a show of opposition to racism. The squad also announced last week they would make a "significant" donation from their prize money to the NHS if they win.

It also emerged the wife of the England captain, Harry Kane, has written to her husband saying she cries when she considers how "proud you're making us all and what you're doing for the country".

Kate Kane, 28, wrote how the father of her three children "deserves to lift that trophy" and to "bring it home for the country".

Addressing him as "Skipper", she adds how she "used to laugh" when he used to say he would one day become England captain.

In the run up to England's first major tournament final since 1966, he said the team had been a driving force in promoting "tolerance and inclusion" in modern England.

Despite some criticism, his team has taken the knee before each Euro match in a show of opposition to racism. The squad also announced last week they would make a "significant" donation from their prize money to the NHS if they win.

It also emerged the wife of the England captain, Harry Kane, has written to her husband saying she cries when she considers how "proud you're making us all and what you're doing for the country".

Kate Kane, 28, wrote how the father of her three children "deserves to lift that trophy" and to "bring it home for the country".

Addressing him as "Skipper", she adds how she "used to laugh" when he used to say he would one day become England captain.