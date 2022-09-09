All Blacks captain Richie McCaw has made an appearance at an exclusive reception hosted by the Queen and Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace. Coach Steve Hansen and Tony Woodcock describe what it was like and update on preparations to tackle the old for France in Cardiff.

Queen Elizabeth II had a long history of welcoming touring All Blacks sides to Britain over the course of her reign. We recount some of the most memorable of those encounters on the day of her death, aged 96.

In 1967, the All Blacks completed an historic tour of Great Britain and, before a rousing 23-11 victory over England at Twickenham, the side was greeted to the ground by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip.

Before the match started, the teams lined up, the band of the Grenadier guards played its rousing preludes, and the red carpet - or at least a canvas approximation of a carpet - had been rolled out.

Then the Queen, resplendent in a mustard-coloured coat, walked the red line and shook hands with the players and match officials.

Brian Lochore accompanied her, introducing each of his men in turn.

Waka Nathan in 1967. Photo / Photosport

Waka Nathan, a member of that 1967 team, as well as previous sides to have met the Queen during the 1960s, said the experience of meeting her was unforgettable.

"It's amazing to say I've been to Buckingham Palace, met the Queen and Prince Philip, and when they came out to New Zealand I was invited aboard the Britannia and met the whole family.

"If I'd never been an All Black I would never have met the Queen, Prince Philip and the kids at Buckingham Palace in 1963, or gone to Clarence House and met the Queen Mother," he said.

"They may be professional now but I tell you what, they'll never keep that away from me. But I never kept a photo – bloody hopeless."

In 1997, an All Blacks side featuring the likes of Sean Fitzpatrick, Jonah Lomu, Zinzan Brooke and Frank Bunce visited Buckingham Palace where Fitzpatrick presented her with signed jerseys as gifts for Princes Harry and William.

Queen Elizabeth II accepts autographed rugby jerys from All Blacks captain Sean Fitzpatrick (L), ably assisted by Jonah Lomu (centre) and Zinzan Brooke. Photo / Getty

The Queen was an especially big fan of Lomu, whose death in 2015 sparked a personal tribute from the monarch.

Former All Blacks coach John Hart revealed at the time that Queen Elizabeth II sent her condolences to the Lomu family, with the office of New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key helping to relay the message to his widow.

"She [the Queen] has written to the Prime Minister specifically asking for a message to be sent to Nadene and the family to say how much she mourns the loss as well," said Hart.

The 2002 All Blacks also paid a visit to Buckingham Palace as part of a European Tour which saw the side go down 31-28 to England at Twickenham, despite two barnstorming tries from Lomu.

Andrew Mehrtens (far L) defends his sausage rolls from the Queen's corgis. Photo / Getty

In 2005, a side led by Tana Umaga and coached by Graham Henry visited the Royals ahead of the team's memorable 23-19 defeat of England in which they endured three yellow cards but still emerged triumphant.

The Queen poses with All Blacks captain Tana Umaga. Photo / Getty

Coach Graham Henry shakes the hand of the Queen. Photo / Getty

The late, great Jerry Collins meets the Queen. Photo / Getty

In 2008, as part of the launch of the 2011 Rugby World Cup, Queen Elizabeth II attended a ball with a difference in London - she was greeted by the All Blacks as she was guided through a giant inflatable rugby ball near Tower Bridge.

Then-captain Richie McCaw and coach Graham Henry said the squad appreciated the experience - though they thought it would take a while to sink in.

"I was lucky enough to meet them a couple of years ago and it wasn't till you got home and said 'Oh we got to meet the Queen and the Duke' that you realise people are sort of blown away by it," McCaw said.

Henry said the function was "pretty special".

"I've been fortunate to meet the Queen twice. It's great for the young guys to meet her. They were very relaxed and had good conversations."

Representatives of Rugby World Cup teams outside Tourism NZ's giant rugby ball in London in 2008. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks Captain Richie McCaw shakes hands with the Queen in 2008. Photo / Photosport

The Queen greets Wayne Smith (L), Piri Weepu (C) and Ma'a Nonu (R) at the 2008 event. Photo / Getty

Ahead of the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England, McCaw and coach Steve Hansen met the Queen and Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace as part of an exclusive reception.

"When I first came to Buckingham Palace and met the Queen, my grandparents were just absolutely blown away. There are heaps of people standing outside who would love to have a look around so we're pretty lucky to go do that," McCaw said at the time.

Hansen enjoyed his time with the royal family, who wished the All Blacks good luck for the rest of the World Cup.

"It's always nice to come here, they're a lovely family right from the top to the bottom, they're just normal people really when you get to meet them. In these circumstances, obviously they're in the limelight all the time, which is difficult I guess, but when you meet them one on one they're lovely people."