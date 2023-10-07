Liam Lawson failed to finish the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix. Photo / Getty Images

Given another opportunity to drive for AlphaTauri this week at the Qatar GP, Liam Lawson was looking forward to the chance to compete in his first Formula 1 sprint weekend.

One of just six sprint weekends on the calendar, the Qatar GP features two races with a 100km sprint race being contested the day prior to the main event.

Lawson’s first Formula 1 sprint race didn’t even last a lap.

The 21-year-old Kiwi had found more pace after a disappointing qualifying session for the main Grand Prix race where he put his card 18th on the grind. In qualifying for the sprint race – called the sprint shootout – Lawson earned the right to start 14th on the grid.

When the race began, Lawson looked to make the most of some room on the inside of the track and appeared to be making up some spots but made an error driving in the dusty air of a rival driver and went off the track, ending his first Formula 1 sprint race.

Dust and sand on the track is an additional variable the drivers have had to deal with throughout their time on behind the wheel this weekend, which causes limits the grip of the tyres.

It was the first time in five Formula 1 races that Lawson has failed to finish, and was indicative of how Lawson has fared at an unfamiliar track.

Prior to the weekend, Lawson admitted it would be a tough weekend for him as it was a venue he had only driven in the simulator, and that showed in yesterday’s practice and qualifying sessions.

“There are some corners we need to look into to find more time because I didn’t have the confidence to really push and put it on the limit, but with the different format this weekend, there are definitely opportunities,” Lawson said after qualifying on Saturday morning.

He wasn’t the only driver who didn’t finish what turned out to be an eventful sprint race. Before the 14th lap was completed in the 19-lap race, five drivers were back at the pit wall. Lawson’s former Formula 2 teammate Logan Sargeant (Williams) was the second driver out, with Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Niko Hulkenberg (Haas) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine) all taken out in one collision later in the race.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen wrapped up his third-straight World Driver’s Championship, finishing the sprint race in second as Australian rookie Oscar Piastri (McLaren) claimed his maiden Formula 1 race win, with his teammate Lando Norris finishing in third place.

For Lawson, it will be a case of going over what happened and how he can learn from his mistake ahead of the main race, which gets underway at 6am Monday (NZ time).