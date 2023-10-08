Liam Lawson finished the Qatar GP in 17th place. Photo / Getty Images

Heading into the Qatar Grand Prix, Liam Lawson was expecting a challenging week.

And after failing to finish his first Formula 1 sprint race on Sunday morning, the 21-year-old Kiwi slogged it out in the main race at the back of the field for a 17th-place finish.

Lawson struggled to find speed earlier in the week, admitting his unfamiliarity at the track and struggles with handling made him hesitant to push his AlphaTauri to the limit. With qualifying taking place earlier in the week because of the sprint format – which features two races over the weekend with a 100km sprint contested at the expense of two free practice sessions – those early jitters were costly as he only qualified to start the Grand Prix in 18th place.

It was going to be a case of hoping for things to fall his way in a race that saw all teams mandated to run at least a three-pit-stop strategy.

The race started as well as Lawson could have wanted if he was going to climb through the field. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz didn’t start the race due to an issue with his car, and a collision between the two Mercedes cars saw Lewis Hamilton forced out of the race after trying to overtake teammate George Russell in the first turn of the race.

It saw a safety car lead the way for the first four laps of the race, and threw a curveball for team strategies, particularly those on the soft tyres – Lawson included – with all three drivers still in the race who started on the soft tyres hitting the pits for a change while the safety car was still on the track.

It stayed out until the fifth lap, after which Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took off and never looked like being caught. With drivers allowed a maximum of 17 laps before having to make a pit stop, Verstappen had built a massive lead before he had a tyre change and, as has been a familiar sight for much of the season, the now three-time World Champion enjoyed his time at the front of the field with breathing room behind him.

While there was carnage in the sprint race and early in the Grand Prix, the only other driver not to finish the race was Williams’ Logan Sargeant, who retired late due to illness.

For the second race in a row, he was joined on the podium by both McLaren drivers. This time it was Driver of the Day Oscar Piastri in second after an impressive drive from starting sixth on the grid, while Lando Norris, who started 10th on the grid, finished in third.

Despite the early collision with his teammate forcing him to the back of the field, Russell drove an impressive race to finish in fourth.

For Lawson, it wasn’t the weekend he would have hoped for - following up his first Formula 1 DNF with his worst result in five Grand Prix races.

With Daniel Ricciardo expected to be back behind the wheel in Texas for the next race, the young Kiwi will likely be back in a reserve role for AlphaTauri and Red Bull for the rest of the season, which he will look to claim the Super Formula title in Japan in the series finale at the end of the month.