Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Q&A with kayak icon Luuka Jones and the new and exciting Olympic event

Chris Rattue
By
11 mins to read
Luuka Jones is preparing for a fifth Olympics. Photosport

Luuka Jones is preparing for a fifth Olympics. Photosport

Kiwi kayak icon Luuka Jones - who won silver at the 2016 Olympic Games - is planning to go out with a bang, literally.

The 35-year-old has just won her first big international gold medal

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport