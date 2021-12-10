Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Q and A: The leaders of NZ's 'watershed moment' for female sport

12 minutes to read
Jane Patterson, Michelle Hooper and Andrea Nelson. Photo / Getty Images.

Jane Patterson, Michelle Hooper and Andrea Nelson. Photo / Getty Images.

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

New Zealand will play host to three women's World Cups – cricket, rugby and football - over the next 18 months in a period dubbed a watershed moment for female sport in this country.

Getting

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.