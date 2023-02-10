Voyager 2022 media awards
Q and A: Breakers coach Mody Maor on recruitment, military and Michael Jordan

Chris Rattue
8 mins to read
Breakers coach Mody Maor has led the team to a rare NBL finals appearance this season. Photo / Getty

Mody Maor was a kid in Los Angeles when the city idolised basketball legend Magic Johnson.

Now Maor is sprinkling a little magic dust of his own as the first-year head coach of the born-again

