Jerome Pampellone. Photo / Photosport

Auckland light heavyweight Jerome Pampellone is the accidental boxer being touted as the next big Kiwi thing in the ring.

Pampellone fights South African Luvuyo Sizani next Saturday, another step towards a shot at the world titles held by the lethal Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol.

The 27-year-old Pampellone’s life changed because he happened to live next to Isaac Peach, the trainer who is causing a major splash in the boxing world from his home gym in Henderson Valley.

Pampellone, who lives in Te Atatu with his partner Jeaney and their 3-year-old son, is ranked seventh on the IBF list but still also works for Peach as a plumber.

Not for much longer though, he hopes.

His fight against Sizani at Eventafinda Stadium is on a card headlined by Mea Motu and Lani Daniels’ world title defences, a level he hopes to reach soon.

Pampellone chats about his hopes for a world title shot in Auckland, why he relishes fighting a southpaw like Sizani, the amateur fight that changed everything, the famous boxer whose style he is emulating, his magic fight food and more.

What do you know of Luvuyo Sizani?

I have seen one fight of his, about two fights ago, when he went 10 rounds. He’s a tricky southpaw…fighting a southpaw is always more of a chess match.

You have to train differently, focus on southpaw sparring. It’s a battle of the front feet.

The right hand is the power hand against a southpaw and I think that is one of my big attributes as a fighter.

I’ve fought three previously…two early in my career and Faris Chevalier in Australia last year.

Where does this fight sit in the general scheme of things?

It’s huge, one more step closer to my goal of becoming a world champion. It’s always cool to look ahead and I’m two or three fights away maybe.

As the story goes, Isaac Peach found you as a 19-year-old wandering near his letterbox one day…

Isaac was my neighbour and he had a little gym going on next door. It actually took me a year or two to get the courage to ask him if I could join the training.

That day, I was still in doubt getting closer to Isaac’s letterbox, all nervous with my hoodie on. He pretty much said yes straight away.

The main reason was to get fit for rugby - I was playing for Ponsonby. Rugby was my sport when I was younger and I wanted to be a rugby player when I was older. I’d never paid much attention to boxing, apart from the big fights.

I trained for about four months before Isaac asked me to fight. I was about 10 fights in when he said he thought I could go far in the sport. I seemed to have natural abilities and was a quick learner.

You were born in England…how did your family end up here and did you find it hard to adjust?

We were from southeast London - we came here when I was 9 or 10 years old. Mum (Marie-Rose) and Dad (Wayne) loved to travel together and were always looking outside of England. They got job opportunities and took it - Dad was a youth worker and Mum was a social worker.

It felt like we were going on holiday, then it turned into a longer and longer holiday…'oh, we’re living here now’. At that age you just do what your Mum and Dad say.

It was easy to fit in. I was just being a kid, around kids. We went to Kelston first and then Sunnyvale, where Isaac was my neighbour.

Mum and Dad are still here with my two little sisters. Dad has watched every fight but Mum was a bit scared at the start.

And you have Caribbean heritage…

Yes, three Caribbean Islands - Dominica, Trinidad and Grenada - and French. That’s who I am - and I’m very proud of who I am.

Some people say they can hear an English accent in my speech - my family is still there and England is still a huge part of me.

Your middle name is Mandela…is that after Nelson Mandela?

Yes…he was in England when I was born. My parents saw him as someone who stood up for his rights, a leader.

One of your opponents was also a Mandela…

That was a bit weird. My second pro fight was against Mandela Ale - he was a kickboxer, and one of the southpaws I have fought.

Pampellone knocks out Mose Auimatagi. Photo / photosport.nz

Is there a boxer you look up to?

Floyd Mayweather is someone I found a big interest in, watching his style, and approach. He’s aggressive but a defensive fighter. He uses the “Philly Shell”, which is what I’m trying to do. It’s a stance where you can defend and attack easily off each other. It’s something Isaac asked me to try.

It’s tricky to explain but I can block with my shoulder and hand, and I can defend and counter well using it.

Was there one moment in your career that gave you the confidence to mix it with the best in the world?

My amateur career was a big eye-opener - I fought in a lot of places…Russia, Italy, Jordan. It showed me we are up there with the best, that we can do it.

I beat an Egyptian at the world amateurs in Russia to get into the top eight. He is an Olympian who was one of the best in the world and I beat him well, giving him three eight counts. That’s when I knew I could do well myself.

Where did your nickname the ‘Panther’ come from, and do you think it suits you?

Someone in the gym mentioned it and I like it, it stuck with me. It suits the way I fight - a Panther takes its time then pounces. Stalk your opponent down and take him out. Throw the shots at the right time. And I’ve got really good reflexes.

You work for Isaac as a plumber…how do you fit it all in?

I make it work but it is hard. Fortunately, I have Isaac as my coach and boss. In the end it just becomes the norm, a thing that I do every day.

But the goal is to give the plumbing away and become a fulltime boxer. That’s how I feel I can get to the top. I reckon it will happen next year - it’s one or two fights away.

Your teammate David Light fought for a world title recently - what have you learnt from him?

That we can beat these top guys, not just compete. David has done everything from West Auckland, so it is possible.

David is someone who has taught me many things in the gym and is someone I look up to, someone I see train insanely hard. I’ve tried to match his worth ethic and understand what it takes to get to that level.

David suffered a stroke shortly after that title fight…how is he doing?

He’s getting better. He comes to training all the time and will always be part of the team. I talk to David a lot. What happened hasn’t changed who he is. He’s always been a supportive person. He’s been through it all, experienced different situations and ways to overcome things. His advice plays a big part.

Did you have a childhood hero?

(England rugby and league test back) Jason Robinson. He was only a small dude. I played rugby as a kid in London but watched a lot of football which is what my dad played. Everywhere you went, football is what people talked about.

Pampellone is declared winner against Joshua Tai. Photo / photosport.nz

What do the final preparations for this fight involve?

I’ll slow down the week before the fight, and make sure my weight is on point. I’ve had a nutritionist for the last two years who has made it easier to make weight and train.

I’ve changed food, I try to eat healthy now, and I’ve learnt when to eat, how much to eat, an understanding of what gives you energy, and what puts on and loses weight.

Is there a special food you’ve discovered?

Peanut butter, smooth, on crackers. That’s what I have on fight day. It’s worked in my last fights - my nutritionist put me onto it and I have full trust in what he says. I’ll have maybe four an hour or two before the fight. It gives you energy but doesn’t make you feel bloated. I’m bad with peanut butter.

Are you getting recognised more and more?

Yeah - it’s a cool feeling, a proud feeling. I’m still getting used to it. Sometimes people ask for a photo, sometimes they give me encouraging words.

There are a lot more eyes on New Zealand boxing, with people winning world titles and doing well at the top level, the women, and Joseph Parker of course.

What about the rise of women’s boxing including this card being headlined by Mea Motu and Lani Daniels’?

I’m just happy to be part of it, another chance to put New Zealand boxing on the map.

People are starting to see New Zealand as a fighting country. And there are promoters on this side of the world who can get you to that level. I’m lucky enough to have Dean Lonergan and D and L to get me the connection to those top fights.

What would be your dream contest?

A world title bout in England or New Zealand. London would be good because of the connection I have. All my relatives would come. But Auckland is where I’ve built my career, where I’ve had a lot of support. A world title fight here would be amazing.