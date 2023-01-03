Punters up for horseless race day

Luke Kemeys says holding the big event at Ellerslie "works for us in lots of ways". Photo / Supplied

One of the most anticipated parties of the racing season will be held at Ellerslie this month without a horse in sight.

And the remote Karaka Million function for the Boy Get Paid’s racing fan base could prove an interesting test case for racing clubs holding “phantom” meetings at which there is no actual racing.

The Boys Get Paid have become one of the highlights of Karaka Million night, the fast and furious race meeting with only six races, but two of them worth $1 million every January.

It is the biggest annual get-together for the enormous group of like-minded fans of racing and socialising and has resulted in scenes resembling a well-behaved English Premier League football game, chanting and drinking included.

But with Ellerslie’s track closed for refurbishment at present, the Karaka Million meeting will this season be held at Pukekohe on January 21, and BGP founder Luke Kemeys said that provided too big a logistical challenge for their group.

“We really value looking after our members and guests, and we weren’t sure how to get everybody to Pukekohe and then back into the city, which is where many of our members want to be after the races,” says Kemeys.

“Some of the recent BGP functions at the Karaka Million have attracted up to 850 people and I also respect the fact it would be hard to get the right sort of space for all of us at Pukekohe.”

So Kemeys and his BGP followers will instead still have their official function and run their huge-money Punters’ Club from the Cuvee Lawn function area at Ellerslie, even though the races will be held a 45-minute drive south.

Those attending will be able to socialise, bet and watch the races on the several big screens set up in the Cuvee, which usually hosts Ellerslie’s premier social package.

“It works for us in lots of ways. One is the lack of travel, both to and back from the races,” Kemeys told the Herald.

“We can still watch the races live, have a few beers if people want to do that, and then an hour after the last, those who want to head to town, which is quite a few of our people, can do so easily.”

The $120 tickets include four drinks and food and Kemeys admits they won’t be attracting anything like their usual Karaka Million crowd.

“We know some people will want to go to Pukekohe, which is great, and others have indicated they love the big functions at Ellerslie but they might wait for next year.

“But I’d say we will have between 200 and 250 people, maybe more, and they will have a blast.”

With Ellerslie already running one of Auckland’s busiest function businesses which is separate from the racing operations, the BGP phantom Karaka Million is a relatively simple logistical exercise for the venue, with just the ability to bet on track needing to be provided.

But if it proves successful, it does raise the possibility of other tracks “opening” when major meetings, like a Melbourne Cup, are on for those wanting the racetrack function feel.

With no horses, that means watching all races on a television, but a huge percentage of racegoers in hospitality areas do that anyway.

Away from the social side, Kemeys and his punting team think they could be in charge of a starting pool of somewhere between $600,000 and $700,000, as the popularity of their BGP Punters’ Club continues, buoyed by a recent huge result during New Zealand Cup week in Christchurch.

Punters can buy shares in the Punters’ Club via the TAB website and more than $220,000 has already been lodged into the account, with the final few days always the busiest.

“We are going to livestream both the function and the Punters’ Club, so those people who can’t be at Ellerslie can watch it on Facebook or the BGP app.

“We know there is going to be some serious money involved and we are already planning to have a really big bet in the Karaka Million Three-Year-Old, which is looking like one of the races of the season.”

That field is headed by $1.80 favourite Legarto, ahead of Wild Nights at $3.40 and Prowess at $6, and could prompt a severe case of divided loyalties for the BGP, as they have been enormous fans of jockey Opie Bosson, who will ride Wild Nights, but have been struck by the brilliance of unbeaten filly Legarto.