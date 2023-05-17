Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

Protesting players set date for mediation with Western Springs

Bonnie Jansen
By
2 mins to read
Western Springs ahead of the 2022 National League Grand Final. Copyright Photo: Shane Wenzlick

Western Springs ahead of the 2022 National League Grand Final. Copyright Photo: Shane Wenzlick

Western Springs Football Club and their women’s premier team have settled on a provisional mediation date to settle the ongoing dispute over gender equity that has seen players vow to quit the club.

The mediation

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport