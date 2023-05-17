Protesting players set date for mediation with Western Springs

Western Springs ahead of the 2022 National League Grand Final. Copyright Photo: Shane Wenzlick

Western Springs Football Club and their women’s premier team have settled on a provisional mediation date to settle the ongoing dispute over gender equity that has seen players vow to quit the club.

The mediation plan comes after an ongoing Herald investigation into the recent exodus of senior women’s players over inequality disputes at one of the country’s top football clubs.

The players, who have been in communication with a lawyer, have agreed with the club to a mediation date of May 30.

Western Springs are scheduled to host Northern Region Football League front runners Auckland United at Seddon Fields tomorrow night. The draw also has them playing Hibiscus Coast the following Sunday before the scheduled mediation date.

The Herald understands the club and Northern Region Football are working together to postpone these fixtures.

If their efforts to postpone are unsuccessful, Western Springs will either default, with the result recorded as a 3-0 defeat and a fee between $150-$500, or they will be forced to field a team without their senior players, possibly filled with reserves or players from youth grades.

The club received Government funding for facilities upgrades ahead of the Women’s World Cup, starting in July.

Sport and recreation minister Grant Robertson told the Herald: “We encourage all sports and sports clubs to provide inclusive environments for their members.

“We are looking forward to hosting the Fifa Women’s World Cup and highlighting some amazing athletes and the possibilities for participation for women and girls in sport.”

Western Springs released an internal club statement on Thursday night on the recent media coverage: “Many members will have rightly found these reports troubling, but I assure you we are actively working towards a resolution to the issues raised by members of the premier women’s team.

“While we continuously strive to do better, let me re-iterate the club’s strong commitment to its girls’ and women’s football programme, and equal access for all our players. We respect the views of players who have taken a stand and believe mediation is the best way to address their concerns.”

Also in the statement, they concluded they have now entered the mediation process and won’t be talking to media.

“This means we won’t be making any public comment at this time to ensure this mediation process has the best chance of success.”

The Herald has approached the club for comment.