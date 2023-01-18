Newcastle striker Chris Wood. Photo / Getty

Chris Wood is reportedly close to a move from Newcastle United to Premier League rivals Nottingham Forrest.

The All Whites striker is wanted by Forrest manager Steve Cooper to bolster his side’s attacking arsenal, with Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi out with a groin injury for two months.

Wood is expected to join Forrest on loan with an option to make the move permanent, according to multiple English media outlets.

The 31-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle since his reported $50 million transfer from Burnley in January last year.

Under Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, Wood has been largely used as a back-up for England striker Callum Wilson, but faces stiff competition for game time with Swedish international Alexander Isak’s return to fitness.

Wood’s proven goal-scoring ability will be a boost for newly promoted Forrest, who currently sit in 13th in the Premier League table, with $33m striker Awoniyi facing an extended period on the sidelines.

Wood has 59 goals across 189 top-flight appearances for Newcastle and Burnley. He has netted three times this season in 18 appearances for Newcastle, but has only started four times.

Contracted to Newcastle until the end of the 2023-24 season, Wood has previously spoken about his desire to stay at the club.

“Especially with the way the clubs is going, I’d love to be here long-term. Or even longer than that,” he told Newcastle Chronicle late last year.

“I still believe I have a big part to play here. I have not shown my best football here yet but hopefully I can do that given the chance. If not I am here to support the club and push them in the right direction. I am committed here and want to be here.”