Heading to the United States for a two-game showcase trip, New Zealand Breakers’ coach Mody Maor hoped the venture would help to galvanise his team.

After watching his team fall to a 106-66 decimation at the hands of the Portland Trail Blazers in Portland on Wednesday, Maor will be hoping to see a bit more from his side when they meet Utah in a week’s time.

The Breakers were competitive in the first quarter of a game not broadcast on television in New Zealand against the new-look Trail Blazers starting five who – like the Breakers – are a team trying to work out how they best operate with all the new personnel on the roster.

For Portland, it was their first game following the trade of superstar guard Damian Lillard, which has seen them hand the keys to the offence to rookie Scoot Henderson, alongside new recruits including centre and former No 1 overall draft pick DeAndre Ayton.

The Breakers starters played their counterparts well in what was at times an ugly first quarter. Both teams were making a habit of turning the ball over, and while the Breakers were able to limit the Portland offence, they weren’t able to take advantage at the other end of the floor.

Parker Jackson-Cartwright led the way in the first quarter with nine points, with his speed giving the Blazers trouble early on, while new recruit Anthony Lamb, who only joined the Breakers a couple of days ago, wasn’t shy to get his shots up once he entered the game – starting strong but flaming out as the game went on.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson drives against Parker Jackson-Cartwright of the New Zealand Breakers. Photo / Getty Images

There was nothing to separate the sides after the opening quarter, with the two locked at 23, however, Portland stepped things up in the second period to lead by nine points at the half.

The Breakers might have been happy with what they achieved defensively in the first two quarters as they were able to hold the Trail Blazers to under 39 per cent shooting. However, the Breakers only converted 32 per cent of their shot attempts, and 16 per cent from deep, while giving up more than double the free throws they attempted. Foul trouble has been a concern through their first two NBL matches this season and that will continue to be a work in progress as they go on.

With just under nine minutes to go, Portland coach Chauncey Billups decided he had seen enough from his core group and went deep into his bench for the rest of the game.

The Breakers were only trailing by eight points at that stage, but the Portland bench below the visitors away.

Whether it was the tight turnaround from them landing in the States or simply a poor shooting display, the Breakers were held scoreless for a five-minute period in the quarter and while they were only outscored 6-0 in that time, it didn’t bode well for the final stretch.

The hosts ultimately put the Breakers to the sword in the final period, outscoring their visitors 38-16 in the fourth quarter to claim a convincing win. The New Zealand side ended the game shooting just 30 per cent from the field and 16 per cent from three-point range.

NZ Breakers 66 (Parker Jackson-Cartwright 19 points, Zylan Cheatham 11 points 10 rebounds, Will McDowell-White 11 points)

Portland Trail Blazers 106 (Anfernee Simons 14 points, Toumani Camara 13 points, Duop Reath 12 points)

1Q: 23-23. HT: 39-48. 3Q: 50-68

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.